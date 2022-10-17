Zendaya faced unusual training for new film

Zendaya has proven her talent in front of the camera countless times. Now, the actress of Euphoria and the new Spider-Man trilogy also wants to show off another skill to the public. In preparation for his next film, the Hollywood sensation needed training tennis for three months. That’s right, the interpreter of Rue and MJ took to the courts to bring real aspects to her Challengers scenes.

The 26-year-old actress has an enviable resume. In addition to being in the biggest Hollywood spotlight, Zendaya has won multiple Emmys. At this year’s awards, she became the youngest celebrity to win two awards in the same edition. In 2022, the interpreter of Rue won best original music and lyrics, for Euphoria, and best drama series — for her work as the protagonist and executive producer of the series.

But that’s not enough for the interpreter of MJ in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Looking to impress even more, Zendaya trained tennis for three months to deliver the best performance in Challengers. Even director Luca Guadagnino was impressed with the result.

“She’s wonderful,” the Challengers director told Variety at the Academy Museum Gala. “I mean, wow. We edited the film and used almost none of her stunt doubles. She is so good.”

In Challengers, Zendaya’s character will be in the middle of a love triangle. The protagonist must deal with the rivalry between her husband (Mike Faist) and her ex-boyfriend (Josh O’Connor). But it’s not just any competition! The big showdown takes place in a tennis tournament.

Directed by Guadagnino, Challengers also stars Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green. The tennis movie is slated for a release date August 11, 2023 in the United States.