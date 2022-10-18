10 Scariest Clones/Doppelgängers in Movie History » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

If big multiverse-themed movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Everything everywhere at the same time are any indication, the public has never been so hungry for narratives featuring doppelgängers and/or the cloning process. Fortunately for them, almost every genre, from science fiction to drama, comedy and, of course, horror has touched on the subject.

With the advent of CGI, clones and doppelgängers are easier to convince on camera, but they aren’t always friendly like Sam Rockwell in Duncan Jones Moon. Instead, many come in the form of antagonists, particularly in horror. But there are exceptions to every “rule,” and just as not all horror movies are straight-up horror movies, not every clone is a body snatcher or a reborn movie icon.

10/10 Matthew Bennell in Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

1978 remake Invasion of the Body Thieves manages to become one of the best classic sci-fi movies of all time, far superior to its still solid predecessor. No small feat.

It also contains what could be considered the most chilling final moment in conventional American horror. Veronica Cartwright’s Nancy Bellicec addresses protagonist Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland). He doesn’t respond at first, but this has also been the strategy to evade thieves. But he’s not using any strategy, and he’s not himself. Matthew’s jaw hangs, and he emits the same piercing scream as his newfound brothers.

9/10 Helen in possession (1981)

Although easily one of the best untitled Sam Neill movies Jurassic Park, Possession features a chilling performance by Isabelle Adjani, who is a powerhouse in her dual role. The plot follows Neill’s spy, Mark, and his wife, Anna. Anna greets him after a mission with divorce papers, but it’s his increasingly bizarre behavior that proves even more troubling. Adding even more to Mark’s confusion is his son’s new teacher, who looks just like his wife except for a new eye color.

Possession it’s not a movie for the faint of heart, and it goes to some very strange places. But it’s also loaded with gruesome and beautiful images, even when it’s a tentacle monster lying on a blood-soaked bed. As for the beast, the tentacle monster itself turns out to be another one of the movie’s doppelgängers, this one for Mark.

8/10 The Thing in the Thing (1982)

The remake may feature some of the worst uses of CGI in horror (or any other genre), but John Carpenter’s 1982 perfect original features perhaps The nastiest version of a clone already committed to the public conscience. Each variation of the alien is uniquely striking in memory, with teeth and eyes coming from areas that make no sense when viewed through the lens of rationality.

Whether it’s the Palmer-Thing or the Blair-Thing, the alien takes on some remarkably grotesque (and impeccably aged) forms. if The thing it doesn’t feature the scariest doppelgängers, at least it features the grossest.

7/10 Clone In Body Snatchers by Carol Malone (1993)

Abel Ferrera Body Thieves it’s a worthy update of pod folk history to the 1990s, but it’s mostly been swept under the rug. However, Meg Tilly’s performance as Carol Malone is truly committed and phenomenal. She’s a virtually silent woman dragged along with her husband’s new job at a military base (where people tend to be silent with or without an alien invasion).

Body Thieves is a sinister film that manages to stand out from the previous adaptations. The move to a military base is smart, but it’s really the performances that sell the film. And even with Forest Whitaker in the cast, no one can beat Tilly, who scares Carol Malone even before she converts.

6/10 Holly Gooding’s Twin in Doppelgänger (1993)

lookalike It’s not the best film of Drew Barrymore’s career, but it does feature a great villain of practical effects. Barrymore plays Holly Gooding, who moves across the country after being framed for a murder she didn’t commit. She claims it’s the work of a doppelgänger. But Patrick, his newfound roommate in New York, begins to notice increasing behavior, and before long, he’s wondering if there’s a copy out there.

At the end of the film, it is revealed that there is less of a doppelgänger and more of a split personality. However, Holly is not an ordinary case, and not only is she being enlightened by her doctor, but she also has an absorbed twin, and partially formed Holly has no love for the good doctor.

5/10 Ripley 8 in Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Sigourney Weaver is an actor that people instantly associate with a character, and that character is Abroadby Ellen Ripley. Of course, Weaver is one of the most recognized and revered artists of her generation, but no amount of working girls or A year of living dangerouslymovies of the kind can detract from the impact of your Nostromo team member.

However, something is wrong with your Ripley 8 in Alien: Resurrection. From the very first moment, the viewer is aware that this is not the Ripley they saw launch a Xenomorph into space, save a little girl from an alien queen, or throw herself back into a molten pit to stop the Xeno from spreading. It’s because she’s a replicated abomination, and while she has traits of Ripley’s personality, she’s much more of a disturbing physical copy than a genuine clone.

4/10 Alice Clones in Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

The concept of cloning protagonist Alice (Milla Jovovich) has reached the chaotic resident Evil film series from the beginning. In fact, it essentially ended the third film, Resident Evil: Apocalypse. Its sequel, which saw director Paul WS Anderson return to the franchise, opened with the same. Alice and her clones attack Umbrella HQ, and it’s like they’re The Avengers if all the Avengers looked identical.

The Umbrella Corporation is substantial, so the fact that Alice and her clones can do real harm to her is impressive and indicative that she is a force to be reckoned with. The average person wouldn’t need to worry about Alice, but a corrupt scientist or a greedy CEO would be right to sweat.

3/10 Kane Clone in Annihilation (2018)

Alex Garland’s Sci-Fi Horror Film Annihilation features a dynamite lead performance by Natalie Portman, but has yet to make a mark at the box office. Furthermore, it divided viewers, but even detractors had to admit that “The Shimmer” (aka the quarantine zone containing alien life) was beautiful, and the ideas at play were impressive.

The plot primarily follows Lena de Portman, a biology teacher and army veteran who leads a team in “The Shimmer”. There are several doppelgängers in Annihilation, the first being Lena’s husband Kane (Oscar Isaac). However, before the movie ends, there’s more than a good chance that Lena has faced the same copycat fate.

2/10 Red on us (2019)

Jordan Peele’s second film, Wemanaged to be almost as impressive as his first, Go out. A great achievement, considering that the premiere could be entitled to the title of best horror film of its respective decade. We It’s not that ingenious, but it’s easily one of the best doppelgänger-themed horror movies to date.

Lupita Nyong’o doubles as Adelaide Wilson and her “bound”, Red. “Tethered” is the movie’s word for doppelgänger, and it turns that concept into something on a global scale. We It is like Body Thieves if the capsule people could take over in 24 hours with the right leader.

1/10 Sarah’s Double In Dual (2022)

One of the best unseen movies of 2022, Dual features Karen Gillan in the roles of a woman diagnosed with a terminal illness and the clone she commissions to ease her family’s grief. Gillan is magnetic on screen and brings an excess of personality to a character who isolates himself from the world.

Dual it’s not strictly a horror movie, but rather dystopian science fiction, but dystopian can be scary in its own right. Is at Dual, Sara de Gillan has everything thrown her way. And that was even before she was forced to fight her clone to the death.