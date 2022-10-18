12-year-old kidnapped, raped and killed, body found in box

French prosecutors charged a 24-year-old woman on Monday with the murder of a 12-year-old girl who was found in a box in a middle-class neighborhood in Paris.

The woman, who has not been identified, was identified in a security video of the building, in which she is seen entering the main door on Friday afternoon (14) in the company of Lola.

The girl lived with her parents in the 19th Arrondissement of Paris, in a middle-class neighborhood, a few meters from the Georges Brassens School, where she attended elementary school. On Friday (14), the girl went to class, but did not return home. The parents immediately reported the disappearance to the police.

The same night, a homeless man told police that the body of a child was in a clear plastic box, partially opened and covered with rubble, in a parking lot in the locality. His parents arrived and recognized the teenager’s body.

The girl had marks and lacerations on her neck and signs, on preliminary examinations, of asphyxiation, in addition to typical marks of torture. Part of her body was crushed. Subsequent tests carried out by forensic experts showed that she also suffered violence of a sexual nature.

The woman, believed to be suffering from psychiatric disorders, was accused of murder, torture and rape. A judge ordered her to be held in pretrial detention.

cause of death

According to the report released by the expert, it was concluded that Lola died of asphyxiation. In the first autopsy, injuries were identified on the girl’s neck.

Authorities are now investigating the motive for the crime and what happened from the minor’s disappearance to the discovery of the body.

Repercussion of the case

According to the BBC, at the Georges Brassens school, where the girl studied, the feeling is of fear and representatives of the fathers and mothers of students organized to welcome the teenagers.

“My daughter is scared. I didn’t want to come today,” said a student’s mother, who requested anonymity.

After the incident, local authorities set up a psychological support unit for students, teachers and parents affected by the tragedy that struck this Paris neighborhood.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye also went to the school and attended tributes for young Lola. In addition to him, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and other political leaders expressed solidarity with family and friends.

“Paris is mourning little Lola. Our thoughts are with her and her family,” the mayor wrote on social media.

Grande émotion au collège Brassens dans le 19e où je me suis rendue avec @FrancoisDagnaud, @pbloche et @nicolas_nordman pour apporter mon bra aux élèves, aux parents et à la communauté éducative. Paris pleure la petite Lola. Toutes nos pensées vont à elle et sa famille dela. — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) October 17, 2022

(*With AFP)