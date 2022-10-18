3 tablets cheaper than the iPad that are paying off today – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

For those who are looking for alternatives to the iPad, know that there are some models with Android that draw attention for having competent specifications compared to the Apple tablet, as is the case of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pluswhich today is going out for BRL 1,499 in cash on Pix!

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (Image: Handout / Lenovo)

With an 11-inch screen, IPS panel, 2K resolution and 400 nits of brightness, you’ll have no problem viewing text or audiovisual content well.

Still on the front, we have an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, we have the 13 MP main sensor with flash, allowing you to take photos or videos in Full HD.

Underneath the case there is an 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor with 4 GB of RAM, which provides satisfactory performance for the vast majority of apps on the Play Store.

The 7,700 mAh battery built into the product allows an average use of 12 continuous hours, leaving you a good time without depending on an outlet.

The sound system consists of 4 1W speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. There is also a set of 2 microphones with intelligent digital voice signal processor.

In connectivity, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has a USB-C 2.0 port for charging or data transfer, as well as Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, FM radio and Wi-Fi 5 with 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Image: Paulo Higa / Tecnoblog)

If you are looking for a tablet with the pen included, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be a nice option, especially for the price of BRL 2,149 in cash on Pix that he is now.

The tablet also stands out for having the best chip among the models on our list, being equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, which together with 4 GB of RAM, deliver good performance.

Its screen uses a 10.4-inch TFT panel with a resolution of 1,200×2,000 px, totaling 224 ppi. This means that viewing angles, contrast, color fidelity and brightness are not the best features present.

The tablet’s camera set consists of a 5 MP front sensor with F/2.2 and an 8 MP sensor with F/1.9 at the rear. Both have digital stabilization and can record up to 1080p at 30 FPS each. There is no flash.

The battery has a maximum capacity of 7,040 mAh, allowing you to reach up to 13 hours of unplugged use if you make more modest use of apps and brightness settings.

In terms of connectivity, it is worth noting that this is a model with mobile networks, enabling the use of 4G. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 and a USB-C port for charging or data transfer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

Our last suggestion is for anyone who wants a cheap but competent tablet, which brings us to the Galaxy Tab A8another model from the manufacturer Samsung, which today is costing BRL 1,149 in cash on Pix.

The 10.5-inch screen is very similar to the previous model, using the same type of LCD panel (TFT), but with a lower resolution of 1,200×1,920 px, totaling 216 ppi.

The set of cameras, battery capacity and connectivity specifications present on the tablet also remain the same as on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The main feature that makes the tablet cheaper and positioning itself as a more entry-level model is the Unisoc Tiger T618 processor with its Mali-G52 GPU and 4 GB of RAM. The chip meets the needs of a common user well, but it can’t handle more demanding tasks and games.

