303-carat, $15 million gold diamond on display in Dubai ahead of auction | Economy

The exhibition of the “Golden Canary” diamond, one of the largest cut gemstones available in the luxury market, was opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In addition to its golden color, the diamond stands out for its purity and impressive 303.1 carats. (see video and photos below)
The luxury goods house Sotheby’s promotes the show, which will take place in four other cities: Hong Kong, Taipei, Geneva and New York. The Golden Canary will be auctioned at the final stop on December 7th.
The estimated value is US$ 15 million (R$ 78.8 million in the daily quotation), but there is no limit to the bids. That is, it earns the highest value for a collector to take the item home.
The Golden Canary was found in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1980s. The stone came about by chance while a young woman was playing in a pile of rubble near her uncle’s house.
In its raw state, the Golden Canary weighed 890 carats. The pear shape was defined to enhance the purity and luminosity of the stone.
According to Sotheby’s, this is the largest “internally flawless” diamond ever rated by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the world’s leading authority on diamonds, colored stones and pearls, founded in 1931.
Discover the Golden Canary, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world
The 303.1 carat Golden Canary diamond will be auctioned in New York in December. Estimated value will be US$ 15 million. — Photo: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
