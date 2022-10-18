Abel Ferreira and Tite appear in the list of the best coaches in the world; Guardiola leads | international football

The traditional English magazine “Four Four Two” released this Tuesday its annual ranking of the 50 best coaches in the world. Pep Guardiola appeared at the top for the third time in a row, and Brazilian football was represented by two names: Abel Ferreira and Titus .

The Portuguese commander of Palmeiras, who was compared to José Mourinho by the publication (read the full text at the bottom of the page) was six positions ahead of the coach of the Brazilian team – 26th and 32nd, respectively. Tite had already appeared in the previous edition, in 35th.

In the 2022 edition, the Premier League dominates the top positions and still has Jürgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Mikel Arteta and Graham Potter in the top 10 – not to mention Thomas Tuchel, who is without a club after being sacked from Chelsea. Champion of the last Champions League with Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti occupies the second position.

In addition to Tite, six other national team coaches were remembered: Hansi Flick, from Germany, Lionel Scaloni, from Argentina, Roberto Mancini, from Italy, Kasper Hjulmand, from Denmark, Luis Enrique, from Spain, and Gareth Southgate, from England.

See the passages in which Abel Ferreira and Tite are quoted

“Abel Ferreira says he learned a lot from Football Manager. Well, consecutive Libertadores titles are video game stuff.

Ferreira’s team can only operate in the mid-block and get wins when they need to, but as a character, Ferreira is guaranteed box office. Dedicates victories to the “boring neighbor”, has the energy of a rabbit on the sidelines and transformed Palmeiras’ mentality into a series winner – so comparisons with José Mourinho are appropriateto say the least… except he’s rooted in empathy and academy football.

“The biggest evolution of Palmeiras after the arrival of Abel was a feeling of appreciation and belonging among all the workers of the club, from the cook to the base categories, the professional team and the board”, said Mateus Augustine, analyst in Brazil. He is precisely the well-being factor of Brazilian football and is already a legend in South America for his achievements.”