Actress Rachel Zegler talks about her character

Recently, Disney’s most classic princess, snow White, ended up being addressed by actress Rachel Zegler during her interview with Vanity Fair. The actress shared a little about her experience playing the character and, according to her, the princess needed a makeover, that is, a renewed one, since she is very old and has another perspective.

“People make jokes about our version being ‘Modern Snow White’. Like, that’s really it. I needed this. It’s an 85 year old drawing. Our version is the story of a young woman whose role is more than waiting for her Prince Charming.”said the actress.

Zegler didn’t stop there, as he also shared some more information related to his character to AP Entertainment. She also revealed a little more about her version of Snow White’s personality.

“Heroic” and “Fearless”. These are the words used by the actress when trying to define a little bit of her character’s personality in this new production. As the actress claimed, she will set aside her characteristic of the helpless damsel in distress, a scenario constantly reproduced in the previous films.

“It is possible to be a princess by being a heroine”added Zegler.

Zegler was also very pleased that even though she was a Latina actress, she was able to get the opportunity to play Snow White. In this regard, she states:

“Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me. You don’t usually see Snow Whites who are of Latin descent even though the princess is a big hit in Latino countries.”

O remake of “Branca de Neve” was confirmed, for the first time, at the end of 2016. Not long after, the remake of “The Lion King”, which hit theaters in 2019 and was the target of several positive reviews.

In “Snow White”, in addition to Rachel Zegler, the actress responsible for playing the protagonist, we will have the participation of Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) who will give life to the Evil Queen. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) was in charge of directing the new production.

You can check out below images of actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White on the set of recordings.