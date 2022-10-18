After appearing disoriented, Cara Delevingne appears on the red carpet

Cara Delevingne, 30, has reemerged on a red carpet after a series of troubling public appearances. On Monday night (10/17), she appeared healthy and elegant in a black dress at Fremantle Photocall, at Mipcom, the largest television and entertainment market in the world, in Cannes, France.

In September, the actress and model appeared disoriented at an airport in Los Angeles, in the United States, worrying friends, family and fans. “We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend of hers said in an interview with The Sun newspaper at the time.

Cara, 30, left her fans and family worried after being seen at an airport in the United States, barefoot, with messy hair and acting bewildered.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the actress appeared visibly nervous, barefoot and with disheveled hair. The post shows Delevingne walking in circles, while talking to someone on his cell phone. According to the Daily Mail, the Paper Towns star went to the scene for a flight on Jay-Z’s private jet, arrived two hours late and stayed there for the next 45 minutes waiting for the rapper.

However, for some undisclosed reason, the actress left the aircraft. And it was at this moment that she was spotted by the paparazzi. Check out the video:

Cara Delevingne was seen to be completely unkempt and nervous. The drug destroys the human being! We hope she gets well 🙁 pic.twitter.com/pLkpiM1M9j — Central Reality (@centralreality) September 9, 2022

She spoke out for the first time since the images, on September 20, responding to a tweet made by writer Molly Knight, who expressed support for her recovery. “We love you. You are very much loved, valued and respected by people you have never met.” In a short response, the model wrote: “Thank you all for the support”, implying that she has been seeing messages from fans on social media.