After appearing disoriented, Cara Delevingne appears on the red carpet

Admin 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 4 Views

Cara Delevingne, 30, has reemerged on a red carpet after a series of troubling public appearances. On Monday night (10/17), she appeared healthy and elegant in a black dress at Fremantle Photocall, at Mipcom, the largest television and entertainment market in the world, in Cannes, France.

In September, the actress and model appeared disoriented at an airport in Los Angeles, in the United States, worrying friends, family and fans. “We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend of hers said in an interview with The Sun newspaper at the time.

Dude – red carpet

Cara Delevigne on the red carpet during the Fremantle PhotocallGetty Images

Color photo of Cara Delevingne- MetropolisDear Delevingne

Cara, 30, left her fans and family worried after being seen at an airport in the United States, barefoot, with messy hair and acting bewildered.Playback/Facebook

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Color photo of Cara DelevingneFace-Delevingne-Out-of-Self

Cara Delevingne was caught out of her mind at Los Angeles airportReproduction / Instagram

Dear DelevingneDear Delevingne

Dear DelevingneAnthony Harvey/GettyImages

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Dear DelevingneDear Delevingne

Dear Delevingne Photo: Getty Images

Dear Delevingne

0

In the video, which went viral on social media, the actress appeared visibly nervous, barefoot and with disheveled hair. The post shows Delevingne walking in circles, while talking to someone on his cell phone. According to the Daily Mail, the Paper Towns star went to the scene for a flight on Jay-Z’s private jet, arrived two hours late and stayed there for the next 45 minutes waiting for the rapper.

However, for some undisclosed reason, the actress left the aircraft. And it was at this moment that she was spotted by the paparazzi. Check out the video:

She spoke out for the first time since the images, on September 20, responding to a tweet made by writer Molly Knight, who expressed support for her recovery. “We love you. You are very much loved, valued and respected by people you have never met.” In a short response, the model wrote: “Thank you all for the support”, implying that she has been seeing messages from fans on social media.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Millionaire look: Anne Hathaway shines with diamonds and sapphires at an event – Marie Claire Magazine

+ Anne Hathaway at the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood (Photo: Handout) Ambassador of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved