After breaking contract with Jean Pyerre due to cancer diagnosis, Turkish club misses FIFA action | football

Before arriving at Avaí in April this year, midfielder Jean Pyerre had a short spell at Giresunspor, from Turkey, which ended in a confusing way and generated an action by the athlete against the Turkish club.

1 of 2 Jean Pyerre being presented at Giresunspor — Photo: Personal collection Jean Pyerre being presented at Giresunspor — Photo: Personal collection

In January 2022, Jean Pyerre was loaned by Grêmio to Giresunspor. While undergoing medical examinations at the Turkish club, the athlete was diagnosed with testicular cancer. With that, he returned to Brazil to undergo treatment close to his family members.

On Brazilian soil, Jean Pyerre received a notification that the Turkish club refused the midfielder after the result of the medical tests. Still, Giresunspor claimed that no contract was signed with the player.

With this argument, the club did not pay Jean’s salary and health plan, which paid for her return to Brazil and medical treatment.

However, Jean Pyerre argues that the contract was signed, the athlete was introduced, trained with the group and even photos were released on the club’s social networks. However, Giresunspor was to give a copy of the contract to the player after the results of the exams, but he never returned.

2 of 2 Jean Pyerre signs with Giresunspor in January — Photo: Personal collection Jean Pyerre signs with Giresunspor in January — Photo: Personal collection

In this way, Jean Pyerre took an action against Giresunspor to the International Football Federation (FIFA). The organization understood that in fact there was a contractual relationship and the contract was broken by the club.