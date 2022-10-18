All stage 4 shows ranked according to Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With She-Hulk: Lawyer wrapping up its first season, it places an arc on the first list of MCU television shows on Disney+ and the Letterboxd reviews have arrived. With the popularity of the MCU, the Letterboxd community is quick to share their thoughts on the latest project while rating them on their 5-star scale.

Phase 4 is the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to use the medium of television to tell its stories in an episodic format, giving fans something to look forward to on a weekly basis. The shows continued the stories of fan-favorite characters while also introducing new players to the franchise and with the exception of What if…?fans joined the conversation to rate their favorites.

7/7 She-Hulk: Lawyer – 2.85

Most MCU fans would agree that She-Hulk is probably the most divisive show in the franchise so far. With She-Hulk being the meta-character that she is, the show tries to address both toxic fans and the MCU fandom as a whole, changing the pace of what viewers are used to.

Despite mixed reactions, the series provided many memorable moments for viewers, most notably the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and what is so far the most creative ending to the Disney+ MCU shows. She-Hulk also has the highest episode count next to WandaVisionand with a second season potentially on the way, the show could further explore how Jen integrates She-Hulk into her everyday life.

06/07 Ms. Marvel – 3.31

If there’s one thing most fans can agree on, lady marvel, is that Iman Vellani was the perfect cast for Kamala Khan. It’s one of the constant points raised throughout the Letterboxd community, as well as praising the show’s cultural elements and adding representation to the franchise.

Kamala’s power shift from the comics to the show was a choice fans weren’t sure to follow, but the show made sure to keep the origins of her power tied to her family history. The Khan family was easily one of the best parts of the show, and fans can see more of them in Kamala’s upcoming onscreen appearance in 2023. The wonders.

07/05 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 3.39

Sam Wilson received the shield from Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame and won the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series is probably the most cinematic sensation of the Disney+ MCU shows, as Sam and Bucky Barnes finally get a story where they’re at the center. Implemented the political elements of previous captain America projects, this time around Sam, including the implications of a black man becoming Captain America.

One of the series’ main criticisms from Letterboxd users was that the antagonist in Karli Morgenthau was one of the more disheartening villains of Phase 4. But what it lacked in antagonism it made up for with John Walker, as the character wasn’t necessarily a villain, but rather was a key obstacle in Sam’s journey to becoming Captain America.

07/04 Hawkeye – 3.55

Nonetheless Iron Man 3 could technically be considered the MCU’s first Christmas project, Archer hawk was the first to actually embrace him. Clint Barton was the first of the original six Avengers to appear in a Phase 4 show, with his latest adventure dealing with his past as Ronin and being a mentor to the next person to take up the mantle of Hawkeye. With the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, she quickly became a fan-favorite character.

Kate Bishop appears to be a major player in the future of the MCU, as the show itself has laid the groundwork for many future projects. Archer hawk somewhat suffered from the introduction of his villain towards the end of the show and with its 6-episode run, the introduction of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the MCU’s main timeline was met with enthusiasm but little screen time. . But overall, the show had a lot of highs, including the introduction of Kate and Echo, the return of Yelena Belova, and the future setting of Kingpin.

3/7 Moon Knight – 3.74

moon knight it’s the most standalone of the MCU’s TV shows so far, with its plot having very little implication on the franchise’s overall story. But for the most part, it worked to their benefit, as Marc Spector’s introduction to the MCU could focus on him specifically. With Oscar Isaac playing the title character and Ethan Hawke playing Arthur Harrow, the series was met with much anticipation.

As with the other 6-episode series, it is argued that more episodes would have done the character a lot of justice, but they were still able to cover a lot of ground in just a few episodes. There were a lot of great action sequences involving both Moon Knight and Mr. Knight, along with the introduction of Layla El-Faouly and her superhero alter-ego Scarlet Scarab. a second season of moon knight could embody more of his Jewish heritage as well as more of Marc’s third personality in Jake Lockley.

2/7 Loki – 3.83

God of Mischief finally got its own solo project in Phase 4, which for many fans was long overdue. It stands out as one of the most visually distinctive and director-oriented MCU television series and arguably the most important advancement in the Multiverse Saga.

He Who Remain’s appearance in the season 1 finale sowed the seeds for Kang the Conquerer’s debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as he gave a detailed explanation of the different timelines within the universe. As viewers await Loki and Sylvie’s upcoming adventures in Season 2 with the Multiverse open, it should be expected that they will encounter more Loki variants along the way.

1/7 WandaVision – 3.88

WandaVision it was the first project of Phase 4 and is still considered one of the best of the recent MCU releases. Wanda Maximoff has proven to be one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, as well as being one of the most complex and complex in the franchise.

Fans praised how the show was able to pay homage to the different eras of television in what is probably the most complete and creative series in the MCU to date. WandaVision has many connections to the larger MCU, with many of its plot points being revisited in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The week-by-week anticipation of new episodes has set social media on fire, and considering it was the first project released after the MCU’s longest drought, WandaVision could go down as a classic for MCU fans.