Amid criticism, Raniel secured 11 points to Vasco in Serie B | vasco

Raniel may not be one of the players who enjoy the most prestige with the fans, but he certainly already has his name marked in Vasco’s campaign in Serie B in 2022.

One of the protagonists of the confusion against Sport in Ilha do Retiro – he was denounced by the STJD prosecutor and can catch up to six hook games -, he is the team’s top scorer in the season, with 16 goals, and is also the club’s top scorer in the competition, with ten. In addition, he secured important points in the struggle for access. This Sunday, in the 1-1 draw in Recife, it was no different. The shirt 9 scored in a penalty kick and secured a point – in addition to preventing the direct rival from adding two.

According to a survey of Statistical Spy, seven of the ten goals scored by Raniel in Serie B were decisive. The forward secured at least 11 points for the club with his goals (see list below).

Decisive goals by Raniel in Serie B *

Goal in the tie with CRB (2nd round) – Vasco was trailing 1-0, and the goal secured 1 point.

Goal in the victory over Ponte Preta (4th round) – Vasco tied for 0 to 0, and the goal guaranteed 2 points.

Goal in the victory over Londrina (13th round) – Vasco tied for 0 to 0, and the goal guaranteed 2 points.

Goal in the victory over Criciúma (17th round) – Vasco tied for 0 to 0, and the goal guaranteed 2 points.

Goal in the tie with Ituano (19th round) – Vasco was trailing 1-0, and the goal guaranteed 1 point.

Goal in the victory over Náutico (30th round) – Vasco tied for 0 to 0, and the goal guaranteed 2 points.

Goal against Sport (35th round) – Vasco was trailing 1-0, and the goal secured 1 point.

* When Vasco tied or lost by a goal difference

Love and hate relationship

At 49 min of the 2nd half – penalty goal by Raniel do Vasco against Sport

Raniel did well in the Campeonato Carioca, when he received the nickname Dinosaur, scored goals and won music on social media and in the stands. Throughout Serie B, however, he lost prestige and title in some opportunities. The biggest criticisms are regarding the missed goals and the fact that he supposedly makes the team heavier.

He regained the position with the arrival of Jorginho, but not the prestige with the fans. Raniel was booed and cursed in São Januário when he missed important goals in the draw with Londrina. Despite the coach’s praise, he went to the bench after the game against Operário.

– I talked to Raniel, who is a very important guy for Vasco and will continue to be important. But I opted for this change – justified Jorginho, after the victory over Novorizontino.

The coach was right. Although he no longer had the confidence of the crowd, Jorginho bet on Raniel in the second half against Sport. The striker even lost the ball that led to the Sport’s goal. Criticism, as usual, echoed on social media, but it was up to shirt 9 to score the equalizing goal. In penalty kicks, it’s true, but few would have the coldness to charge so well, in extra time, in a decisive game. It is not by chance that Raniel is called “Man of Ice” by his companions at Vasco.

Controversy on Retiro Island

The equalizing goal would already be reason for Raniel to dominate the headlines this Monday, but he was the subject of sports debates for another feat. When celebrating the goal, Raniel took off his shirt, ran to the Sport crowd and provoked, with his hands over his ears, the people from Pernambuco.

The gesture was the trigger for some people to invade the field to try to attack Vasco’s players. In the midst of the confusion, some people were injured, the match was interrupted and was not resumed by decision of the referee Raphael Claus, who understood that there was no safety for the practice of football.

In an interview with UOL, Raniel justified the celebration and regretted what had happened.

– Whenever I played on the Island I received a lot of taunts. And yesterday was no different. They called me a noiado, a drug addict and a drug dealer. I felt bad for having been, like it or not, the pivot of this event. But I was the pivot unfairly, right? Just because I celebrated the goal. I scored, celebrated the goal. And I was treated as a marginal for that, they tried to invade the locker room because of that… It took on a proportion that it shouldn’t have – he lamented.

Because of the confusion, Raniel was sent off against Sport. The STJD prosecutor also denounced the striker, who could face a suspension of two to six games.

