Ana Maria Braga has fun with the World Cup album

Ana Maria Braga joined the wave of the Qatar World Cup stickers and took the championship fever to “Mais Você”. The famous told Louro Mané that they would glue the stickers together at the presenter’s house.

Full of packages, the presenter showed a hardcover album and said she would take it home: “I’m going to open this one here and let’s see what comes”, she said, who showed a golden figure.

Ana Maria Braga even showed an empty 2022 World Cup album and excited Louro: “Oba! Let’s glue everything together, Ana Maria”, celebrated the “Mais Você” mascot. However, the famous said “no” and warned that it was to be sold in the future, as shown by a report on the program.

On social media, Globo’s morning fans were excited and one said he was loving the idea of ​​Ana sending the mascot to sell the Copa album. A second was upset: “Just thinking that I had the empty album from the 1994 World Cup, but at the time my mother didn’t have the money to buy the stickers and she threw it away”.

A third asked the famous innovator: “Ana Maria is a tradition to glue the Argentine national team stickers upside down”, asked the fan of the program.

Premiere of the new frame of “Mais Você”

This Tuesday (18), after the anniversary of “Mais Você”, Ana Maria Braga debuted the new edition of “Super Chefinhos”, a reality show that brings together children who like to cook. In all, there will be seven days, where they will challenge themselves and participate in workshops led by different chefs.

Ygor Marçal, Valentina Vieira, Alana Cabral, Alice Palmar, João Bravo and Pedro Guilherme participate in “Super Chefinhos 2022”, in “Mais Você” (Paulo Belote/Globo)

Child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) participate in this season.

The jury will be formed by Chef Barbara Verzola and actress Solange Couto, who will be permanent judges of the competition, in addition to the chef who will teach the workshop of the day. In all, there will be four guest chefs, in addition to actor Charles Myara and Ana Maria Braga’s grandson, Louro Mané.

