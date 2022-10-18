Apple Launches New Generations of iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K | tablet

Apple today announced new features on the iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K. There are new generations of tablet and TV box lines. Prices in Brazil start at R$5,299, R$9,799 and R$1,499, respectively. Although the products already appear in the company’s online store, it is not possible to place an order for the time being. Apple did not disclose the date when the devices will hit Brazilian stores.

In the following lines, check out the highlights of Apple’s releases this Tuesday (18). It is worth mentioning that the company did not promote any events, as it usually does with iPhones and Macs.

iPad 2022: Four Vibrant Colors

The iPad arrives in 2022 with a new photographic suite, which includes a front camera in the ultra wide format with 12 megapixels. It is now positioned in a better position to use the tablet horizontally, after years of criticism of Apple. In practice, users should have a better experience in video conferences on Zoom, Skype or even FaceTime.

The rear camera has also been updated to capture sharper photos and good 4K videos. The sensor records 13 megapixel images.

The manufacturer highlights the use of the A14 Bionic chip, the same used in the iPhone 12 line, launched in 2020. There is a promise of 20% more speed when performing tasks such as internet browsing, document editing and other everyday activities.

According to Apple, apps and functions with artificial intelligence are up to 80% faster in this new generation. Today, AI is used in everything from photo corrections to graphics-intensive games.

Another novelty is the adoption of the USB-C port in place of Lightning. That is, you can use cables from other equipment to recharge the iPad or connect it to the computer. In addition, the screen increases from 10.2 to 10.9 inches.

The 2022 iPad retails for R$5,299 in the 64GB version. There are four colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver.

iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip (R$ 9,799)

The iPad Pro gains a new generation in 2022, this time with the M2 processor, created by Apple itself. The tablet performs 15% faster than the previous generation, according to the company. Prices start at R$9,799 (11 inches) and R$13,299 (12.9 inches) in Brazil, according to the company’s official store.

The pre-sale of the new tablets begins this Tuesday (18) in the United States and the products should reach stores (and buyers’ homes) on October 26. For now there are no details on deliveries in Brazil.

The manufacturer highlights important progress in the processing power of the iPad Pro 2022. The octa-core M2 processor brings greater energy efficiency, which usually translates into more usage time. The graphics card is “35% faster for the most demanding users”.

The M2 chip has 50% more memory bandwidth than the M1 chip, totaling 100 GB/s. The RAM memory can reach 16 GB in the new devices. According to Apple, the product is aimed at those who work on the tablet. Examples of use include handling complex 3D objects, analyzing medical images, and gamers looking for graphics-intensive games.

The second-generation Apple Pencil can better perceive when the user is bringing the accessory closer to the iPad Pro’s display. In practice, creative professionals must realize greater precision when producing drawings and other graphic elements.

iPad Pro 2020 supports Wi-Fi 6E, the newest generation of wireless data exchange protocol. The download reaches 2.4 Gb/s, double that of the previous generation. It is worth remembering that performance depends on how the person’s network is configured.

The new generation of tablets leaves the factory with iPadOS 16, the latest version of the operating system. Among the novelties is the Stage Manager, which allows using several apps simultaneously, in an experience closer to what users find on traditional computers.

Apple TV 4K 2022 (R$ 1,499)

Apple’s device for those who want a different experience when using their television has also gained interesting improvements. Now, Apple TV 4K works with the HDR10+ standard, whose promise is greater contrast and image quality. The device already had Dolby Vision, another format used by the audiovisual industry.

The new Apple TV 4K debuts the A15 Bionic processor, the same seen in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The chip is 50% faster than last generation. According to the manufacturer, users will find that the animations of operating system elements will occur even more fluidly than it is today.

Nothing has changed in the design: Apple TV 4K remains a discreet, TV box format that should sit on the TV rack or shelf. It comes with a remote control called Siri Remote, which has several buttons – including directional buttons – and a specific key to activate voice commands.