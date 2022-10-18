Apple releases new version of iPad Pro and iPad 10; see prices | Technology

Apple announced this Tuesday (18) the launch of the new version of the iPad Pro, from Apple TV, and the new iPad 10.
iPads will have new design, colors and innovations in chips and chargers (see below in detail).
The company’s TV has as its main novelty the A15 Bionic chip, which promises to provide faster performance and fluidity in images.
Advertised equipment prices range from R$5,299 to R$28,499. Check out:
iPad Pro and iPad 10 pricing
|Model
|Storage
|connectivity
|Price
|iPad 10
|64 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 5,299
|iPad 10
|64 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 6,899
|iPad 10
|256 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 6,899
|iPad 10
|256 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 8,499
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|128 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 9,799
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|128 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 11,799
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|256 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 10,999
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|256 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 12,999
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|512 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 13,399
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|512 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 15,399
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|1 TB
|WiFi
|BRL 18,199
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|1 TB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 20,199
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|2 TB
|WiFi
|BRL 22,999
|iPad Pro – 11 inches
|2 TB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 24,999
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|128 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 13,299
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|128 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 15,299
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|256 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 14,499
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|256 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 16,499
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|512 GB
|WiFi
|BRL 16,899
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|512 GB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 18,899
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|1 TB
|WiFi
|BRL 21,699
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|1 TB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 23,699
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|2 TB
|WiFi
|BRL 26,499
|iPad Pro – 12 inch
|2 TB
|WiFi + mobile networks
|BRL 28,499
The new iPad has a 12MP front camera on the horizontal edge of the iPad to give you a better video calling experience. The rear camera has 12 MP.
This iPad will have a Type-C charger, input compatible with various accessories. The device has a new design and can be purchased in four colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver.
- Screen: Liquid Retina, with 2360 x 1640 resolution
- Processor: A14 Bionic chip
- Cameras: front and rear, both with 12 MP
- Storage: 64GB or 256GB
The new version of the iPad Pro has as its main novelty the M2 chip, which was already used in the company’s computers. This chip has a CPU up to 15% faster than its predecessor, the M1, and 50% more unified memory bandwidth.
- Screen: Liquid Retina, with 2360 x 1640 resolution
- Processor: M2
- Cameras: front and rear, both with 12 MP
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB
Apple iPad Pro is launched by Apple — Photo: Disclosure / Apple
The main innovation is the technology of the A15 Bionic chip, which promises to provide faster performance and smoother games.
The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), with 64GB of storage, and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet)