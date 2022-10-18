Apple releases new version of iPad Pro and iPad 10; see prices | Technology

Apple announced this Tuesday (18) the launch of the new version of the iPad Pro, from Apple TV, and the new iPad 10.

iPads will have new design, colors and innovations in chips and chargers (see below in detail).

The company’s TV has as its main novelty the A15 Bionic chip, which promises to provide faster performance and fluidity in images.

Advertised equipment prices range from R$5,299 to R$28,499. Check out:

iPad Pro and iPad 10 pricing

Model Storage connectivity Price
iPad 10 64 GB WiFi BRL 5,299
iPad 10 64 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 6,899
iPad 10 256 GB WiFi BRL 6,899
iPad 10 256 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 8,499
iPad Pro – 11 inches 128 GB WiFi BRL 9,799
iPad Pro – 11 inches 128 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 11,799
iPad Pro – 11 inches 256 GB WiFi BRL 10,999
iPad Pro – 11 inches 256 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 12,999
iPad Pro – 11 inches 512 GB WiFi BRL 13,399
iPad Pro – 11 inches 512 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 15,399
iPad Pro – 11 inches 1 TB WiFi BRL 18,199
iPad Pro – 11 inches 1 TB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 20,199
iPad Pro – 11 inches 2 TB WiFi BRL 22,999
iPad Pro – 11 inches 2 TB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 24,999
iPad Pro – 12 inch 128 GB WiFi BRL 13,299
iPad Pro – 12 inch 128 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 15,299
iPad Pro – 12 inch 256 GB WiFi BRL 14,499
iPad Pro – 12 inch 256 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 16,499
iPad Pro – 12 inch 512 GB WiFi BRL 16,899
iPad Pro – 12 inch 512 GB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 18,899
iPad Pro – 12 inch 1 TB WiFi BRL 21,699
iPad Pro – 12 inch 1 TB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 23,699
iPad Pro – 12 inch 2 TB WiFi BRL 26,499
iPad Pro – 12 inch 2 TB WiFi + mobile networks BRL 28,499

The new iPad has a 12MP front camera on the horizontal edge of the iPad to give you a better video calling experience. The rear camera has 12 MP.

This iPad will have a Type-C charger, input compatible with various accessories. The device has a new design and can be purchased in four colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver.

  • Screen: Liquid Retina, with 2360 x 1640 resolution
  • Processor: A14 Bionic chip
  • Cameras: front and rear, both with 12 MP
  • Storage: 64GB or 256GB

The new version of the iPad Pro has as its main novelty the M2 chip, which was already used in the company’s computers. This chip has a CPU up to 15% faster than its predecessor, the M1, and 50% more unified memory bandwidth.

  • Screen: Liquid Retina, with 2360 x 1640 resolution
  • Processor: M2
  • Cameras: front and rear, both with 12 MP
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB

Apple iPad Pro is launched by Apple — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The main innovation is the technology of the A15 Bionic chip, which promises to provide faster performance and smoother games.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), with 64GB of storage, and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet)

Source link

