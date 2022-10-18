Apple’s VR Headset Should Use Iris Scanning to Clear Payments | wearables

Apple’s mixed reality glasses can have an iris scanner to validate online payments. According to the website The Information, the technology would work similarly to the Face ID that is now present on iPhones. The long-awaited headset would be able to identify the user to avoid unintentional charges. The expectation is that the device dubbed Apple Glasses hits the market in 2023. For now, the manufacturer maintains secrecy on the matter.

According to the report, Apple’s mixed reality glasses could also identify which user is currently wearing them by iris recognition. So the device would instantly change the settings and payment methods for each user and automatically log in as the camera array should start scanning the eyes the moment they are placed.

Apple's smart glasses, for now, are just a concept

The scan must use technology that can follow the user’s eyes, wherever they are looking, as a way of optimizing the device’s performance. In addition to promising to make iris scanning more efficient, the headset could render images with better quality and decrease the definition for corners where vision is not catching at that moment.

The report also says that Apple’s headset is expected to be lighter than the Facebook conglomerate’s recently released Meta Quest Pro. It would still have nobler materials, with a structure using glass, aluminum and fabric.

Analysts bet that the launch price should be between US$ 2 thousand and US$ 3 thousand, which would give from R$ 10 thousand to R$ 15 thousand in direct conversion and without taxes. Meta’s VR headset, on the other hand, has an MSRP of $1,499.

Rumors from last year indicated that Apple’s glasses should have a module with 15 cameras for different tasks, including fanciful “innovative biometrics”, as Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo said at the time.

Rendering of a possible Apple VR glasses