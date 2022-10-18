Arrascaeta plays against Corinthians? Dorival, Flamengo coach, clarifies the situation

Flamengo and Corinthians play the second game of the final of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday (19), at Maracanã, at 21:45 (Brasilia time).

On the night of the next Wednesday (19), Flamengo and Corinthians face each other at Maracanã, at 21:45 (Brasília time), for the return match of the final of the Brazil’s Cup. Last week, the teams drew 0-0 at Neo Química Arena, and everything is as it was before the first match.

The big question was about the presence or not of De Arrascaeta, who has been suffering pain. This Tuesday (17), the coach Dorival Júnior confirmed the presence of the Uruguayan among the holders, in a press conference: “As for Arrascaeta, he will be doing very well, even better than in the previous game. Work is great and I believe he will be in the best condition to help us”.

The only important absence that Flamengo will have is midfielder João Gomes, who received his third yellow card in São Paulo. The substitute should be Arturo Vidal, and the red-black squad should have the same strategy as in previous games, betting on the attacking duo Gabriel and Pedro.

See the best moments of the first leg, at Neo Química Arena: