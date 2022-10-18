ASUS launches Zenfone 9 in Brazil as its new top-of-the-line phone

On the morning of this Tuesday (18), in addition to new notebooks, ASUS made official the arrival of the Zenfone 9 in Brazil. The new cell phone arrives as a model with top-of-the-line configurations and a compact size. It comes with a design that is 9.1mm thick and about 14.65cm tall. In addition, the weight is no more than 169 grams. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button.

The smartphone also offers a 5.9-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-shaped notch located in the upper left corner of the display. Internally, the highlight is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, Qualcomm’s latest flagship, with 5G support. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is also a 4,300 mAh battery and Android 12 – under the interface – ZenUI 9 – as the operating system. The camera array has two rear sensors, led by a 50 MP main one, with optical image stabilization. The second consists of a 12 MP ultrawide. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie lens.

The Zenfone 9 will be available in Brazil from November, with sales through the official ASUS online store. The suggested price for the domestic market starts at R$3,999, in the 6/128 GB variant. Did you like the arrival of Zenfone 9 in Brazil? Comment with us!

