Atlantic exit keno? Businessman rules out possibility: ‘Very happy’

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Businessman guarantees that Keno is “very happy” in the Atltico and doesn’t even consider a way out

In recent days, some rumors have circulated on social media: would Keno be leaving the Atltico at the end of the season? To supersportsbusinessman Edson Neto, who takes care of the player’s career, ruled out the possibility: “He is very happy at the club”.

Carioca portals broadcast a supposed interest from Fluminense, from coach Fernando Diniz, in having Keno in the 2023 season. Grmio was also placed as one of the interested parties. Edson Neto, however, denied any type of contact and emphasized the player’s desire to remain in Minas Gerais.

“Zero truth. No contact. Impossible! It’s not our intention. Only if at the end of the year the club doesn’t want him – which, frankly, I think is very difficult to happen”, he guaranteed.

Keno has a contract with Atltico until December 2023, with an option to renew for another season. The agent drops even a loan deal. “Even if the club accepts, we are not interested. Therefore, it is impossible to go out of business. He is very happy at the club”, he emphasized to the supersports.

At 33 years old, Keno is heading to his fourth season at Galo. With the black and white shirt, the striker scored 23 goals and provided 18 assists in 119 games. He won three times the Campeonato Mineiro, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Supercopa do Brasil.

Income in 2022, however, was greatly affected by injuries. This year, the athlete was affected by muscle problems, contracted Covid-19 and underwent a surgical procedure in the eye. With that, it was just three goals and one assist in 37 matches.

Faced with the poor performance, speculations on the way out of the Atlantic naturally gained more strength. The player’s manager, however, classifies a transfer as “virtually impossible”. “I just want to make it clear that Keno is focused on Galo ‘100,000%’. He has a contract with the club, he doesn’t think and has never thought about leaving”, ended Edson Neto when supersports.