Australia disregards Jerusalem and recognizes Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital

After four years recognizing west jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Australia revoked this Tuesday, 18, the 2018 decision of the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, and started to consider Tel Aviv as the Israeli capital. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the city’s status must be resolved “as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people”, and not through unilateral decisions. “We will not support any approach that undermines this perspective,” said the minister in the center-left government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who took power in May 2022. The decision has not been welcomed by Israelis who regard it as hasty. “The only thing we can hope for is that the Australian government manages other issues more seriously and professionally,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Israel’s foreign ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador. The Palestinian Authority, on the other hand, welcomed the decision. “We welcome Australia’s decision regarding Jerusalem and its call for a two-state solution (…) and its assurance that Jerusalem’s future sovereignty depends on a permanent solution based on international legitimacy,” the minister wrote on Twitter. Palestinian Civil Affairs Officer, Hussein al-Sheikh.

In 2018, Scott Morrison, followed the stance adopted by then US President Donald Trump and recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision much criticized in Australia. resolve this,” Penny Wong said on Tuesday, before recalling that “the Australian embassy has always been and remains in Tel Aviv.” At the time of the announcement, the Morrison government’s decision also created problems for Australia with Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, and jeopardized – temporarily – a free trade agreement between the two countries. Jakarta celebrated the decision announced on Tuesday. “We hope that this policy will contribute positively to the peace negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis,” the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said.

Since 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War and later annexed it, the city has been considered the “eternal and indivisible capital” – an argument used by Lapid when speaking out with the Australian decision. “Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that.” However, most countries avoid placing embassies in Jerusalem, which is claimed by Israelis and Palestinians, in order not to condition the outcome of an eventual peace process between the two parties. Before officially announcing the decision, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade removed a reference to West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital from its website. Ran Porat, a historian at Melbourne’s Monash University, said the decision matters. “In the Middle East, symbolism in general is at the center of many conflicts,” he said. The Israeli Likud opposition, led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could use this move to attack Lapid ahead of elections scheduled for November 1, the professor says.

