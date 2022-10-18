Babysitter Recounts Details of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Discussion | celebrities

“The night she was out with a salad in hand, Jason chased her and recorded her around the house. She would say ‘I’m scared of you Jason, I’m scared of you’ to which Jason replied ‘if you’re afraid of me, why are you leaving and leaving our children with me?'”, as reported by the employee in an interview with daily mail. In the sequence, he would have left the house and lay under the car to prevent Olivia from leaving the property.

The two started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. They are parents to Otis and Daisy. Also according to the report, the nanny stated that she had never noticed relationship problems with the former couple during the three years she worked with them. In fact, Olivia even shared with the employees that she intended to make the relationship official, in November 2020, but that everything changed after the actress met Harry.

Wilde would have spent less and less time at the residence claiming isolation for Covid-19, and moving to a hotel, still in November 2020. “It was supposed to be temporary because of Covid, but that’s how she left us. He thought that it was a temporary break,” the nanny said. “On Monday morning, November 9th, when I came back from the weekend off, I found him crying a lot. I didn’t know what had happened.”

