Ballon d’Or, Benzema aims for the World Cup: “I have a lot of ambition” | international football

“As I always say, I have ambition. I never won the World Cup with France. Things like that I still have to do. It’s a goal. I have a lot of ambition and confidence in myself. Going to the Cup, doing everything possible to win it is my goal right now — declared Benzema, in a press conference after the event at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris.

Ballon d’Or 2022: see prize ranking positions

1 of 2 Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema was named the best player of the 2021/22 season — Photo: AFP Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema was named the best player of the 2021/22 season (Photo: AFP)

Benzema praises idol Ronaldo Phenomenon: “There is no other striker like him”

Current world champion, France is in the World Cup Group D, along with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. The debut in Qatar will be on November 22, a Tuesday, at 16:00 (GMT), against the Australians.

Benzema played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He was in five games and scored three goals.

Benzema is honored with a video about his career at the Golden Ball Award

After almost six years away from the national team, Benzema returned to defend France in June 2021, at Eurocup. The team was eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland (on penalties), and the striker said goodbye to the tournament with four goals scored.

A few months later, he would be instrumental in winning the 2021/22 Nations League title, by scoring a goal against Belgium, in the semi-final (3-2 win), and in the final against Spain (2-1). Benzema has a total of 97 games and 37 goals for the French national team.

“I’ve always had the Ballon d’Or in my head. Ambition is to work harder, to be more decisive. I told myself that I could be a leader of Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I had a difficult time, especially when I was just training and my teammates were with the national team and I couldn’t be there,” said Benzema.