Ballon d’Or: Neymar criticizes Vini Jr’s placement at the awards

The award of Ballon d’Or last Monday keeps yielding. forward Neymar, from PSG, commented on Tuesday about Benzema’s title, but also criticized France Football. According to shirt 10, the Brazilian Vini Jr deserved a better position.

– Well-deserved blessing, ace. Now, for Vini Jr to be in eighth, it’s not possible. Least of the three (best) – posted the Paris Saint-Germain player on Twitter.

Benzema won the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career after a fantastic season with Real Madrid. The number 9 was followed, respectively, by Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah, who closed the top-5.

Vini Jr was in eighth place, the best position by a Brazilian since Alisson in 2019. At the time, the archer was seventh. The ex-Flamengo was behind Kylian Mbappé (6th) and Thibaut Courtois (7th). Luka Modric (9th) and Erling Haaland (10th) closed out the top-10.

Neymar, on the other hand, was not even nominated for the list of the 30 best players of the season. and did not compete for the Ballon d’Or.