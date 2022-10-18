Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid tie with Barcelona at the top of the club rankings | international football

The merengue club was once again represented in the top position four years after Modric was elected. Before, Cristiano Ronaldo had won four when defending the colors of Real. Cannavaro, Ronaldo, Figo, Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa were the others.
Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema was named the best player of the 2021/22 season (Photo: AFP)
Barcelona, which did not count Messi’s last – who was already a Paris Saint-Germain player when he won the 2021 Ballon d’Or -, has fewer representatives. Milan and Juventus come next, and Bayern Munich close the top 5. See the details below:
Teams with the most Ballon d’Ors
|Position
|Team
|Representatives
|number of players
|number of awards
|1.
|barcelona
|Luis Suarez, Cruyff, Stoichkov, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Messi
|6
|12
|Real Madrid
|Kopa, Di Stefano, Figo, Ronaldo, Cannavaro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric and Benzema
|8
|12
|3.
|Juventus
|Sivori, Paolo Rossi, Platini, Roberto Baggio, Zidane and Nedved
|6
|8
|Milan
|Rivera, Gullit, Van Basten, Weah, Shevchenko and Kaka
|6
|8
|5.
|Bayern Munchen
|Gerd Müller, Beckenbauer and Rummenigge
|3
|5
|6.
|Manchester United
|Denis Law, Bobby Charlton, George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo
|4
|4
|7.
|Kiev dynamo
|Blokhin and Belanov
|two
|two
|international
|Matthaus and Ronaldo
|two
|two
|Hamburg
|Keegan
|1
|two
Clubs with a Ballon d’Or: Ajax (Cruyff), Benfica (Eusébio), Blackpool (Matthews), Borussia Dortmund (Sammer), Borussia Mönchengladbach (Simonsen), Dukla Praga (Masopust), Dynamo Moscow (Yashin), Ferencváros (Flórian Albert), Liverpool (Owen), Olympique de Marseille (Papin) and Paris Saint-Germain (Messi)
Note: the clubs defended on the day of the ceremonies were counted. Cannavaro, for example, defended Juventus and Real Madrid in 2006, but only counted for the Spanish team.
Benzema alongside Zidane at the 2022 Ballon d’Or – Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Benzema also placed France at the top of the awards, tied with Argentina, Germany, Portugal and Holland. The countries appear with seven conquests, two more than Brazil, Italy and England.
- France – Platini 3x, Kopa, Papin, Zidane and Benzema
- Argentina – Messi 7x
- Netherlands – Cruyff 3x, Van Basten 3x and Gullit
- Portugal – Cristiano 5x, Eusebio and Figo
- Germany – Beckenbauer 2x, Rummenigge 2x, Gerd Müller, Matthàus and Sammer
- Brazil – Ronaldo 2x, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Kaka
- Italy – Sivori, Rivera, Paolo Rossi, Roberto Baggio and Cannavaro
- England – Keegan 2x, Matthews, Bobby Charlton and Owen
- Soviet Union – Yashin, Blokhin and Belanov
- Spain – Di Stefano 2x and Luis Suarez (1960)
- Czech republic – Masopust and Nedved
- Bulgaria – Stoichkov
- Croatia – Modric
- Denmark – Simonsen
- Hungary – Florian Albert
- Liberia – George Weah
- Northern Ireland – George Best
- Scotland – Denis Law
- Ukraine – Shevchenko
As the Ballon d’Or did not accept non-European awardees until 1995, France Football magazine made a kind of historical correction a few years ago. Thus, Brazil would become the leader of the ranking, with 14: seven by Pelé, two by Ronaldo, and one by Garrincha, Romário, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Kaká.
About to turn 35 years old – his birthday is on the 19th of December -, Benzema became the oldest person to win a Ballon d’Or since the first edition of the award, in 1956. On the occasion, Englishman Stanley Matthews, from Blackpool , was 41 years old.