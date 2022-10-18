Batman may have villain-derived films; learn more – Cinema



The Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, was an absolute success, and there may be three other spin-off movies about its villains.

According to THR, more information emerges about the universe created by Matt Reeves around the Batman, one of the most important characters in DC.

With two spin-off series in development, Penguin and Arkham Asylum, the Batman universe could see three spin-off films in addition to its sequel.

According to the website, Reeves has been developing an idea for a film about Scarecrow, Professor Pyg and Clayface, villains of the Dark Knight.

The three have already made their appearances in live-action, precisely in the series Gotham. However, only Scarecrow has appeared in one film, in the entire Dark Knight trilogy. For now, the projects are in the early stages of development.



More on Batman starring Robert Pattinson

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a younger, less experienced version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now on HBO Max.

