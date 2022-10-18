BBB22: Rodrigo Mussi returns to Morumbi for the 1st time after accident

Today, Saturday (23), is a very important day for Rodrigo Mussi! The former BBB22 returned to Estádio do Morumbi for the first time since his accident at the end of March. For those who don’t remember, he was returning home after watching a São Paulo game when the driver of the car fell asleep at the wheel.

On site, Rodrigo recorded a series of Stories, saying that he was living a “child’s dream” while waiting for the players of the São Paulo team. São Paulo competes against Goiás for the Brasileirão championship.

He even got to pose with the right-back Rafinha and won tribute from the club and also appeared giving an interview to the program “Esporte Espetacular”, on TV Globo.

“Look at that enlightened presence! For the first time after the car accident, Rodrigo Mussi from São Paulo returns to Morumbi and receives close attention from the athletes. You are a winner Rodrigo! #VamosSãoPaulo”, read the post on Instagram.

Remember Rodrigo Mussi’s accident

The former BBB was driving home after watching the football game in a car from 99, a travel app, when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the back of a truck. Rodrigo was without a belt and thus suffered a series of injuries. Therefore, he was taken to the Hospital das Clínicas, where he underwent some head and leg surgeries.

He was hospitalized for about a month, before being transferred to a rehabilitation unit. There, he had physiotherapy sessions, speech therapy and other treatments. On social media, he confessed that he does not remember the accident and that the recovery is being complicated. However, is getting better and better.

