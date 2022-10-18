Benedict Cumberbatch Wrote Some Scenes From Doctor Strange 2 | Marvel

reproduction

Even after so many months of Doctor Strange’s debut in the Multiverse of Madness, the film still receives some behind-the-scenes news. In conversation with the Prestige website, actor Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he made contributions to some scenes in the film, especially those that feature variants of the mystical Marvel character.

According to him, the dark tone of some Strange featured in the work was a suggestion of himself to screenwriter Michael Waldron. Soon, Waldron and Raimi started a campaign at Marvel to get more sober tones into the characters. Fortunately, it all worked out.

“I even wrote some of those scenes. I suggested it needed to get darker at some point. There was a slightly sugarier version at one point and I’m really happy with the way it’s evolved. […] We turned what was a very small match between the two [Estranhos] in a very bizarre and inventive sort of battle at the time. I really loved it.”

Confessing to having loved the participation, Cumberbatch says that there is still room for him to contribute in the text of the next films with the character who is now an even more important part of the MCU. “There’s a lot of backstory in the comics to bring to the MCU and this is just the beginning of the character. It is very exciting for me to know that there is so much more to go.”

The Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi has returned to theaters to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that follows wizard Stephen Strange on a dark adventure where he must face the wrath of the evil Scarlet Witch, determined to capture the young America Chavez to drain her power.

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and several other cameos from other heroes of the multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in the Disney+ catalogue, and a sequel has yet to be announced.