Benzema frustrates Lyon and confirms he will end his career with Real Madrid: ‘There are no other options’

Questioned by ‘Night Radio Stadium‘ during the award ceremony Gold ballKarim Benzema confirmed that he will end his career at Real Madrid

At 14th career season in Real Madrid, Karim Benzema wants to hang up his boots with the Spanish club’s shirt. And who revealed it was the attacker himself.

During the ceremony of Gold ball, award in which the Frenchman received last Monday (17), in Paris, the ace frustrated the plans of the Lyonthe club that revealed it, for the future.

Questioned by ‘Night Radio Stadium‘ after receiving the award, Benzema was clear and direct when answering that he will end his career with Real Madrid.

“Yes (will end his career at Real Madrid). There are no other options“, he declared.

Revealed by Lyon, Benzema arrived at Real Madrid in 2009 to make a name for himself in the history of the club in the Spanish capital. The player’s current contract runs until the end of the season and, it seems, should be renewed.

Benzema’s decision could affect an acquaintance of Brazilian football. John Textorowner of 90% of the SAF of the Botafogo and who also wants to participate and negotiate with Lyon, will not count on the star in the future, which could impact the adhesion of new members, marketing and international promotion of the French club.

