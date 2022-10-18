BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM 2023 – Cinevisão

List of films already submitted to the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for consideration for an Oscar nomination for Best International Film.
To be eligible, submitted films must be released in theaters in their respective countries between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The deadline for submissions is October 3, 2022.
In a first phase, among the submitted films, 15 films will be pre-selected to be revealed on December 21, 2022. From these, the five final candidates for the golden statuette of Best International Film will be announced, along with the other categories, at 24 January 2023.
The winner will be announced at the 95th Academy Awards taking place on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Film submitted until October 9: 84
ALBANIA – “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On”, by Gentian Koçi
GERMANY – “All Quiet On The Western Front”, by Edward Berger – Watch trailer
ALGERIA – “Nos Frangins”, by Rachid Bouchareb – See trailer
ARGENTINA – “Argentina, 1985”, by Santiago Miter – See trailer
ARMENIA – “Aurora’s Sunrise”, by Inna Sahakyan
AUSTRIA – “Corsage”, by Marie Kreutzer – See trailer
BANGLADESH – “Hawa” by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon – See trailer
BELGIUM – “Close” by Lukas Dhont – Watch trailer
BOLIVIA – “Utama”, by Alejandro Loayza Grisi – See trailer
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA – “The Ballad”, by Aida Begić
BRAZIL – “Mars Um”, by Gabriel Martins – See trailer
BULGARIA – “In the Heart of the Machine”, by Martin Makariev – View trailer
CANADA – “Eternal Spring”, by Jason Loftus – View trailer
KAZAKHSTAN – “Life”, by Emir Baigazin
CHILE – “Blanquita”, by Fernando Guzzoni – See trailer
COLOMBIA – “Los Reyes del Mundo”, by Laura Mora Ortega – See trailer
SOUTH KOREA – “Decision To Leave“, by Park Chan-wook – Watch trailer
COSTA RICA – “Domingo y la Niebla”, by Ariel Escalante – See trailer
CROATIA – “Safe Place”, by Juraj Lerotić – Watch trailer
DENMARK – “Holy Spider”, by Ali Abbasi – View trailer
ECUADOR – “Lo Invisible”, by Javier Andrade – See trailer
SLOVAKIA – “Victim”, by Michal Blasko – Watch trailer
SLOVENIA – “Orchestra”, by Matevž Luzar – See trailer
SPAIN – “Alcarràs”, by Carla Simón – See trailer
ESTONIA – “Kalev” by Ove Musting – Watch trailer
FINLAND – “Girl Picture” by Alli Haapasalo – View trailer
FRANCE – “Saint Omer”, by Alice Diop – See trailer
GEORGIA – “A Long Break”, by Davit Pirtskhalava
GREECE – “Magnetic Fields”, by Yorgos Gousis – See trailer
GUATEMALA – “El Silencio del Topo”, by Anäis Taracena – See trailer
PHILIPPINES – “On the Job: The Missing 8”, by Erik Matti – View trailer
HUNGARY – “Blockade”, by Ádám Tõsér – See trailer
HONG KONG – “Where the Wind Blows”, by Philip Yung
INDIA – “Last Film Show”, by Pan Nalin – View trailer
INDONESIA – “Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap” by Bene Dion Rajagukguk – Watch trailer
IRELAND – “The Quiet Girl”, by Colm Bairéad – Watch trailer
IRAN – “World War III”, by Houman Seyyedi – View trailer
IRAQ – “The Exam” by Shawkat Amin Korki – View trailer
ICELAND – “Beautiful Beings”, by Arnar Guðmundsson – Watch trailer
ISRAEL – “Cinema Sabaya”, by Orit Fouks Rotem – See trailer
ITALY – “Nostalgia”, by Mario Martone – Watch trailer
JAPAN – “Plan 75”, by Chie Hayakawa – View trailer
JORDAN – “Farha”, by Darin J. Sallam – See trailer
KOSOVO – “Looking for Venera”, by Norika Sefa – Watch trailer
LATVIA – “January”, by Viesturs Kairiss – See trailer
LEBANON – “Memory Box”, by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige – See trailer
LITHUANIA – “Pilgrims”, by Laurynas Bareiša – See trailer
LUXEMBOURG – “Icare”, by Carlo Vogele – See trailer
NORTH MACEDONIA – “The Happiest Man in the World”, by Teona Strugar Mitevska
MOROCCO – “The Blue Caftan”, by Maryam Touzani – View trailer
MALTA – “Carmen”, by Valerie Buhagiar – Watch trailer
MEXICO – “Bardo, Falsa Crónica de Unas Cuantas Verdades”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu – See trailer
MOLDAVIA – “Carbon”, by Ion Bors – See trailer
MONTENEGRO – “The Elegy of Laurel”, by Dušan Kasalica – Watch trailer
NEPAL – “Butterfly on the Windowpane”, by Sujit Bidari – View trailer
NORWAY – “War Sailor”, by Gunnar Vikene – View trailer
NEW ZEALAND – “Muru”, by Tearepa Kahi – See trailer
NETHERLANDS – “Narcosis”, by Martijn de Jong – Watch trailer
PALESTINE – “Mediterranean Fever” by Maha Haj – Watch trailer
PANAMA – “Cumpleañero”, by Arturo Montenegro – See trailer
PAKISTAN – “Joyland” by Saim Sadiq
PARAGUAY – “Eami”, by Paz Encina – See trailer
PERU – “El Corazón de la Luna”, by Aldo Salvini – See trailer
POLAND – “EO”, by Jerzy Skolimowski- See trailer
PORTUGAL – “Alma Viva“, by Cristèle Alves Meira – See trailer
KENYA – “TeraStorm”, by Andrew Kaggia – View trailer
kyrgyzstan – “Home for Sale”, by Taalaibek Kulmendeev – Watch trailer
CZECH REPUBLIC – “Il Boemo”, by Petr Václav – See trailer
ROMANIA – “Immaculate”, by Monica Stan and George Chiper – See trailer
SENEGAL – “Shawl”, by Moussa Sene Absa – See trailer
SERBIA – “Darkling” by Dušan Milić – See trailer
SINGAPORE – “Ajoomma” by He Shuming – Watch trailer
SWEDEN – “Boy from Heaven”, by Tarik Saleh – See trailer
SWITZERLAND – “A Piece Of Sky”, by Michael Koch – See trailer
THAILAND – “One for the Road”, by Nattawut Poonpiriya – Watch trailer
TAIWAN – “Goddammed Asura” by Lou Yi-an – Watch trailer
TANZANIA – “Tug of War”, by Amil Shivji – See trailer
TUNISIA – “Sous les Figues”, by Erige Sehiri – See trailer
TURKEY – “Kerr” by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu – Watch trailer
UKRAINE – “Klondike”, by Maryna Er Gorbach – Watch trailer
UGANDA – “Tembele”, by Morris Mugisha – See trailer
URUGUAY – “El Empleado y el Patrón”, by Manuel Nieto Zas – See trailer
VENEZUELA – “La Caja – A Caixa”, by Lorenzo Vigas – See trailer
VIETNAM – “578 Magnum” by Lương Đình Dũng – Watch trailer