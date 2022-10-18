BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM 2023 – Cinevisão

List of films already submitted to the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for consideration for an Oscar nomination for Best International Film.

To be eligible, submitted films must be released in theaters in their respective countries between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The deadline for submissions is October 3, 2022.

In a first phase, among the submitted films, 15 films will be pre-selected to be revealed on December 21, 2022. From these, the five final candidates for the golden statuette of Best International Film will be announced, along with the other categories, at 24 January 2023.

The winner will be announced at the 95th Academy Awards taking place on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Film submitted until October 9: 84

ALBANIA – “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On”, by Gentian Koçi

GERMANY – “All Quiet On The Western Front”, by Edward Berger – Watch trailer

ALGERIA – “Nos Frangins”, by Rachid Bouchareb – See trailer

ARGENTINA – “Argentina, 1985”, by Santiago Miter – See trailer

ARMENIA – “Aurora’s Sunrise”, by Inna Sahakyan

AUSTRIA – “Corsage”, by Marie Kreutzer – See trailer

BANGLADESH – “Hawa” by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon – See trailer

BELGIUM – “Close” by Lukas Dhont – Watch trailer

BOLIVIA – “Utama”, by Alejandro Loayza Grisi – See trailer

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA – “The Ballad”, by Aida Begić

BRAZIL – “Mars Um”, by Gabriel Martins – See trailer

BULGARIA – “In the Heart of the Machine”, by Martin Makariev – View trailer

CANADA – “Eternal Spring”, by Jason Loftus – View trailer

KAZAKHSTAN – “Life”, by Emir Baigazin

CHILE – “Blanquita”, by Fernando Guzzoni – See trailer

COLOMBIA – “Los Reyes del Mundo”, by Laura Mora Ortega – See trailer

SOUTH KOREA – “Decision To Leave“, by Park Chan-wook – Watch trailer

COSTA RICA – “Domingo y la Niebla”, by Ariel Escalante – See trailer

CROATIA – “Safe Place”, by Juraj Lerotić – Watch trailer

DENMARK – “Holy Spider”, by Ali Abbasi – View trailer

ECUADOR – “Lo Invisible”, by Javier Andrade – See trailer

SLOVAKIA – “Victim”, by Michal Blasko – Watch trailer

SLOVENIA – “Orchestra”, by Matevž Luzar – See trailer

SPAIN – “Alcarràs”, by Carla Simón – See trailer

ESTONIA – “Kalev” by Ove Musting – Watch trailer

FINLAND – “Girl Picture” by Alli Haapasalo – View trailer

FRANCE – “Saint Omer”, by Alice Diop – See trailer

GEORGIA – “A Long Break”, by Davit Pirtskhalava

GREECE – “Magnetic Fields”, by Yorgos Gousis – See trailer

GUATEMALA – “El Silencio del Topo”, by Anäis Taracena – See trailer

PHILIPPINES – “On the Job: The Missing 8”, by Erik Matti – View trailer

HUNGARY – “Blockade”, by Ádám Tõsér – See trailer

HONG KONG – “Where the Wind Blows”, by Philip Yung

INDIA – “Last Film Show”, by Pan Nalin – View trailer

INDONESIA – “Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap” by Bene Dion Rajagukguk – Watch trailer

IRELAND – “The Quiet Girl”, by Colm Bairéad – Watch trailer

IRAN – “World War III”, by Houman Seyyedi – View trailer

IRAQ – “The Exam” by Shawkat Amin Korki – View trailer

ICELAND – “Beautiful Beings”, by Arnar Guðmundsson – Watch trailer

ISRAEL – “Cinema Sabaya”, by Orit Fouks Rotem – See trailer

ITALY – “Nostalgia”, by Mario Martone – Watch trailer

JAPAN – “Plan 75”, by Chie Hayakawa – View trailer

JORDAN – “Farha”, by Darin J. Sallam – See trailer

KOSOVO – “Looking for Venera”, by Norika Sefa – Watch trailer

LATVIA – “January”, by Viesturs Kairiss – See trailer

LEBANON – “Memory Box”, by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige – See trailer

LITHUANIA – “Pilgrims”, by Laurynas Bareiša – See trailer

LUXEMBOURG – “Icare”, by Carlo Vogele – See trailer

NORTH MACEDONIA – “The Happiest Man in the World”, by Teona Strugar Mitevska

MOROCCO – “The Blue Caftan”, by Maryam Touzani – View trailer

MALTA – “Carmen”, by Valerie Buhagiar – Watch trailer

MEXICO – “Bardo, Falsa Crónica de Unas Cuantas Verdades”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu – See trailer

MOLDAVIA – “Carbon”, by Ion Bors – See trailer

MONTENEGRO – “The Elegy of Laurel”, by Dušan Kasalica – Watch trailer

NEPAL – “Butterfly on the Windowpane”, by Sujit Bidari – View trailer

NORWAY – “War Sailor”, by Gunnar Vikene – View trailer

NEW ZEALAND – “Muru”, by Tearepa Kahi – See trailer

NETHERLANDS – “Narcosis”, by Martijn de Jong – Watch trailer

PALESTINE – “Mediterranean Fever” by Maha Haj – Watch trailer

PANAMA – “Cumpleañero”, by Arturo Montenegro – See trailer

PAKISTAN – “Joyland” by Saim Sadiq

PARAGUAY – “Eami”, by Paz Encina – See trailer

PERU – “El Corazón de la Luna”, by Aldo Salvini – See trailer

POLAND – “EO”, by Jerzy Skolimowski- See trailer

PORTUGAL – “Alma Viva“, by Cristèle Alves Meira – See trailer

KENYA – “TeraStorm”, by Andrew Kaggia – View trailer

kyrgyzstan – “Home for Sale”, by Taalaibek Kulmendeev – Watch trailer

CZECH REPUBLIC – “Il Boemo”, by Petr Václav – See trailer

ROMANIA – “Immaculate”, by Monica Stan and George Chiper – See trailer

SENEGAL – “Shawl”, by Moussa Sene Absa – See trailer

SERBIA – “Darkling” by Dušan Milić – See trailer

SINGAPORE – “Ajoomma” by He Shuming – Watch trailer

SWEDEN – “Boy from Heaven”, by Tarik Saleh – See trailer

SWITZERLAND – “A Piece Of Sky”, by Michael Koch – See trailer

THAILAND – “One for the Road”, by Nattawut Poonpiriya – Watch trailer

TAIWAN – “Goddammed Asura” by Lou Yi-an – Watch trailer

TANZANIA – “Tug of War”, by Amil Shivji – See trailer

TUNISIA – “Sous les Figues”, by Erige Sehiri – See trailer

TURKEY – “Kerr” by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu – Watch trailer

UKRAINE – “Klondike”, by Maryna Er Gorbach – Watch trailer

UGANDA – “Tembele”, by Morris Mugisha – See trailer

URUGUAY – “El Empleado y el Patrón”, by Manuel Nieto Zas – See trailer

VENEZUELA – “La Caja – A Caixa”, by Lorenzo Vigas – See trailer

VIETNAM – “578 Magnum” by Lương Đình Dũng – Watch trailer