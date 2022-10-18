Best player in the world sinks in the Golden Shoe

Winner of the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career and new holder of the title of best player in the world (at least, according to the election of the magazine “France Football”), Karim Benzema occupies only the 219th place in the current edition of the Football Boot. Gold.

The Real Madrid striker has scored just four goals this season for Espanyol. And since every ball in the net in La Liga has double value, it adds up to eight points in the race for the top scorer award in the European national championships in 2022/23.

The mark is insufficient to place the French shirt number 9 in the top 200 of the Golden Boot. The Norwegian Amahl Pellegino, who works at Bodo/Glimt and leads the dispute, already has 31.5 points accumulated so far.

In the current season, Benzema is not even Real’s top scorer. With five goals in the sum of all competitions, he is behind Vinícius Júnior (seven) and tied with Rodrygo and with the Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

The main reason for the scarcity of goals of the best player in the world is his physical condition. The Frenchman missed three games for the Spanish team in the middle of last month due to a muscle injury. When he returned, he took to the field twice and was again missing due to a recurrence of the injury.

Apparently recovered and running to reach the World Cup with 100% of his capacity, Benzema participated in 88 minutes of the classic against Barcelona, ​​last week, put a ball in the archrival’s nets in the 3-1 victory and generated expectations that now you can grow in the Golden Boot.

The biggest winner in the history of the award is Lionel Messi, who has lifted six trophies (2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019). This season, the Argentine star has scored five times for Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 and appears in 129th position (ten points).

Without great goalscorers consecrated on the international scene today, Brazil has already completed 20 years of fasting. The last time the football country won the award was in 2001/2002, with Jardel, who was a Sporting player at the time.

The former Grêmio striker also lifted the trophy in 1998/1999. Besides him, only Ronaldo (1996/1997) had already placed the five-time world champion at the top of the podium.

This time, Brazilian football is at least present in the top 10 of the Golden Boot. On a high at PSG, Neymar occupies the ninth position, with 18 points, and is tied with names like Harry Kane (Tottenham) and the current champion, Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

The “Blog do Rafael Reis” publishes weekly, always on Tuesdays, partials of the race for the top scorer position in the Old Continent. This section will be paralyzed only during the World Cup competition period.

Check the ranking of the Golden Boot

1 – Amahl Pellegrino (NOR, Bodo/Glimt): 31.5 points (21 goals)

2 – Erling Haaland (NOR/Manchester City): 30 points (15 goals)

3 – Raimond Krollis (LET/Valmiera): 22 points (22 goals)

4 – Alexander Jeremejeff (SUE/BK Häcken): 21 points (21 goals)

Bobur Abdikholikov (UZB/BGU Minsk): 21 points (21 goals)

6 – Zakaria Beglarishvili (GEO/Levadia): 20 points (20 goals)

7 – Ole Christian Saeter (NOR/Rosenborg): 19.5 points (13 goals)

Tobias Heintz (NOR, Sarpsborg): 19.5 points (13 goals)

9 – Jonathan David (CAN, Lille): 18 points (9 goals)

Harry Kane (ING/Tottenham): 18 points (9 goals)

Marcus Antonsson (SUE/IFK Värnamo): 18 points (18 goals)

Neymar (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain): 18 goals (9 goals)

Robert Lewandowski (POL/Barcelona): 18 points (9 goals)

Sölvi Vatnhamar (FAR/Vikingur Gota): 18 points (18 goals)