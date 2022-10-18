“Biggest hit in recent years”; Sale of Domènec’s ‘darling’ for 22 million is approved by Flamengo fans after the situation comes to light

The defender’s performance ended up having repercussions on social media after ‘failure’ in Santos’ second goal

O Red Bull Bragantino suffered a defeat for saints this Monday (17), 2-0, in a game played in Nabizão. The defeat of the Bragança Paulista team is being widely reported on social media by Flamengo fans. Since in the second goal, angelo passed the defender with some ease Nathanwhich was formed by the basic categories Rubro-Negro.

O defender was loaned by the Rio de Janeiro club in 2021 season and, given the performance presented, RB Bragantino exercised the purchase option and the defender has a contract with the São Paulo team until the end of 2025. Nathanthe team from São Paulo had to pay BRL 22 million to have the player.

You red and black expressed themselves on social media regarding the defender’s performance, noting that the Rio team did a great deal in negotiating the nest brood. “Natan is very bad in this Bragantino game against Santos. Ângelo is left-handed, he would only pull to the left and Nathan takes an easy dribble. Great sale from Flamengo”, highlighted.

Another still highlighted the arrival of the defender who belonged to the Red Bull Bragantinohighlighting the negotiation. “The ‘exchange’ Natan for Fabrício Bruno was one of Flamengo’s greatest successes in recent years”. Another highlighted the work of the board in negotiating the defender. “Flamengo did VERY well selling Nathan”, highlighted.