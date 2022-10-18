Brazil is responsible for the biggest box office of ‘A Mulher Rei’ outside the United States

‘The King Woman‘, long starring Viola Davis, reached the mark of more than one million viewers in Brazil, according to Sony Pictures. The country is responsible for the highest grossing of the film, which opened on September 22 outside the United States.

The film that tells the story of the warriors of the Kingdom of Dahomey was widely publicized in Brazil and at the time of release it was already leading the box office in the country. Shortly before the premiere, Viola Davis was in Brazil and met with celebrities and black personalities.

According to the portal popline, in the United States, ‘The King Woman’ passed 59 million dollars at the box office. In Brazil, the film has already earned 2 million dollars at the box office.

Lashana Lynch, Viola Davis,Shelia Atim, Sisipho Mbopa, Lone Motsomi,Chioma Umeala in action in “The King Woman” – Photo: Sony Pictures

‘The Woman King’ is a film based on the story of the agojie, an army of all-female warriors with unique abilities who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Inspired by real events, the film follows the exciting journey epic of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth the fight.

