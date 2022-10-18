Brian Tee announces departure from “Chicago Med” after 8 seasons







Photo: Disclosure / NBC / Modern Popcorn

Actor Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi in “Chicago Med”, will leave the series after eight seasons. According to the actor himself, the decision was motivated by the desire to spend more time with his family and pursue new opportunities.

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi in ‘Chicago Med’ was a gift and a blessing. I am eternally grateful to our fans and colleagues, both in front of and behind the camera, as I embark on a new journey. I am eternally grateful to Dick Wolf, NBC and Universal Television for choosing me,” Tee told Deadline.

The farewell will take place in the ninth episode of season 8, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New”, which airs on December 7 on NBC. After that, Tee will still return to the series, but behind the camera, to direct the show’s 16th episode (thus making his directorial debut).

“What we have planned for Dr. Choi’s farewell is appropriate and beautiful,” he said. “I think the fans are going to love it. It’s going to bring in a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that Episode 9 is going to be amazing.”

The Doctor. Choi represented a career change for Tee, who previously used to play villains. “I’ve thought a lot about what Dr. Choi represents. As far as my career goes, it’s been a school of hard knocks for a long time,” he said. “I took what the industry gave me in terms of opportunities. Back then, the box I was allowed to be in, about 20 years ago, was very limited; it was very stereotyped and clichéd as playing the Asian archetype of the villain. nothing against it. I managed to build a career, but it never pushed me to a level I knew I was capable of. So literally when I’m playing Shredder in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, the biggest villain among Asian villains, my phone rings and it’s my agent asking me if I want to go to Chicago.”

“Ethan Choi represents for me the first time I’ve really played a protagonist in such a strong way and he catapulted me into a different arena, an arena where I feel like the perception of not just me, but Asian Americans has changed. Just having an Asian face as a protagonist was a stepping stone, if not the ladder,” he continued. “I hope Dr. Choi will be remembered for being the moral compass of ‘Chicago Med’ that fans and patients trusted. He always did everything he could to make his patients gain their trust and give them the best care possible. As far as legacy goes, that’s the essence of what I hope he leaves behind. When he’s gone, that trust he’s instilled will remain there.”

Regarding the character’s farewell, Tee didn’t go into details about what will happen to Dr. Choi, but said he was open to returning in the future. “I would never say no. Yeah, if the opportunity arose, for sure. I feel like I was part of that family and I will continue to be a part of that family, whether on screen or off. So if there’s an opportunity to bring him back, I would absolutely jump into action. That’s all for now, see you later. I’ll be back. You won’t get rid of me.”

Brian Tee had already reduced his participation in “Chicago Med” in order to film the series “Expats”, created by Lulu Wang (“Farewell”) and starring Nicole Kidman (“Introducing the Ricardos”). Tee didn’t spare praise for this series, which is a production of the Amazon Prime Video streaming service and still doesn’t have a premiere date.

“That was huge. I’m still pinching myself,” he said. “Lulu Wang is a genius. She created a writing room that consisted of Asian-American women to tell this story, and her direction is so incredible. It felt like we were making a six-and-a-half hour movie because of the talent she brings. Working on ‘Expats’ was a complete change from ‘Chicago Med’, obviously with the story but also the nuances of what we were trying to convey. I was also completely in love with working alongside the legendary Nicole Kidman; going toe to toe. even with someone of that caliber as an artist was a beautiful thing. It helped me fulfill certain things within myself that I knew I could and wanted.”

Previous seasons of “Chicago Med” are available on Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay streaming services.

