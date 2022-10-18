Brutal murder of 12-year-old girl shocks France: ‘Abominable and intolerable tragedy’

Lola was found dead inside a box, with her hands and feet bound; suspects are arrested

The brutal murder of a 12-year-old student shocked residents of Paris and left his parents, friends and acquaintances tremendously shaken. Lola, a young woman with shoulder-length blond hair, left for school last week but did not return home. Her body was found on Friday, the 14th, inside a box near the building where she lived, the police said. BBC News. Her hands and feet, which had two post-its written “0” and “1”, were tied up, and her neck was cut, despite the autopsy reporting that she died of asphyxiation. The suspect, a 24-year-old woman, born in Algeria and identified by the French press as Dahbia B, was identified by the building’s security camera and arrested. Along with her, a 43-year-old man was taken into custody for helping her, police said.

At the school where Lola studied, both students and parents are shaken. “My daughter cried all weekend. She couldn’t sleep,” Gasmi, a father of two, told the French newspaper. “Le Parisien”. “We can’t trust anyone now in our neighborhood. I am very afraid for my children,” she added. “It made me feel really bad,” a local woman told the paper. “This morning I followed my son on his way to school, just a few feet behind him. Just for safety. I’ll take you to school from now on and I’ll pick you up too. If he finishes at 4:30, I leave work at 4:00.” Teams of psychologists were sent to comfort the students. the first lady of FranceBrigitte Macron, described the murder as an “absolutely abominable and intolerable tragedy”.

Theories about the young woman’s death circulate, but police have not confirmed any of them so far. A woman says she saw Dahbia B offering money to anyone who would help her in an organ trafficking scheme. The police do not believe this version. For the authorities, the most likely thing is that the woman, who has no fixed address, is psychologically unstable and acted free of charge. An investigation into the murder of a minor under 15, with acts of torture and barbarism, was opened. Dahbia B must be placed under judicial investigation and held in police custody.