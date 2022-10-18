By law, Apple will have to sell iPhones with charger in Brazil

A fine of R$ 100 million was decreed in the first instance by the Justice of São Paulo for Apple, a company popularly known for selling iPhones. The reason for the decree is due to the commercialization of cell phones without the presence of charger.

Along with the decision of the São Paulo Court, Apple will have to start selling its smartphones with the presence of the charger. The amount in question charged in the fine concerns the damage caused by the lack of charger for the product. This amount will be transferred to the consumer rights protection fund.

According to lawyer Nelson Wilians, responsible for representing the Brazilian Association of Borrowers, Consumers and Taxpayers (ABMCC) in the case, “the public civil action was filed due to the abusive practice of selling cell phones without the USB-C power adapter, configuring ‘upside down’ tying”.

The decree issued by the Justice of São Paulo can be found, in a described way, in a publication made by Judge Caramuru Afonso, who belongs to the 18th Civil Court of the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo).

You can read part of the determination below:

“I also condemn the defendant to the obligation to do, which is to say, that, from the date on which the sentence becomes res judicata, it only sells its telephone sets, in all models marketed by it in the national territory, provided that with the granting the respective power adapters to their new customers.”

For Judge Caramuru Afonso, the company’s justification, that is, not selling its devices with chargers because this is a method of helping the environment, was not valid, but considered an abusive practice. In this regard, Judge Afonso reports:

“By invoking the defense of the environment for such a measure, [a Apple] demonstrates the required evident bad faith, almost giving rise to misleading advertising, which is also revealed to be an abusive practice, as it even encourages and encourages the consumer to agree with the injury he is suffering with the cessation of supply of chargers and adapters.”

So far, Apple has yet to respond. However, we will continue to await further information regarding the decision of the São Paulo Court.