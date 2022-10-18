Caixa announces resignation of vice president of technology cited in complaints of moral harassment | Policy

Caixa Econômica Federal issued a material fact this Monday (17) to inform that it accepted the resignation of the bank’s vice president of Technology and Digital, Claudio Salituro.

“Caixa Econômica Federal informs Brazilian society, its customers and employees, and the market in general that the Board of Directors accepted, on this date, the resignation request, for personal reasons, of Mr. Claudio Salituro from the position of Vice-President of Technology and Digital”, says the bank’s statement to the market.

“Caixa thanks Mr. Claudio Salituro for his relevant contributions, professionalism and dedication, wishing him success in the new challenges”, completes the text, which does not indicate Salituro’s replacement in the post. The g1 and TV Globo try to contact Salituro.

TV Globo found out that the decision was made during a meeting of Caixa’s Board of Directors that analyzed a report by the internal affairs department, with more than 500 pages, on allegations of harassment against the former president of the bank Pedro Guimarães.

The conclusions on the analysis of this report had not been disclosed by Caixa until the last publication of this report.

In July, journalist Ricardo Noblat’s blog on the Metrópoles website published videos in which Claudio Salituro appears filming and cursing bank employees. At the time, Caixa stated that the material would be investigated by the bank and by a private audit hired after the allegations came to light.

Caixa has 12 vice-presidencies. Since the beginning of the complaints, Salituro is the fourth vice of the bank to fall. Before, they were exchanged:

the vice president of Wholesale Business, Celso Leonardo Barbosa, close to Guimarães and also mentioned in complaints;

the vice president of Logistics, Antônio Carlos Ferreira, whose departure was confirmed by the new president of the bank, Daniella Marques;

the vice president of the Retail Network, Camila de Freitas Aichinger.

Allegations of harassment at Caixa are investigated in civil inquiry

The allegations of moral and sexual harassment by the former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães, who commanded the bank since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government, came to light at the end of June. The material was released by the website Metrópoles and confirmed by TV Globo.

The bank employees who experienced harassment had already reported the cases to the courts and, at that moment, they also decided to take the complaint to the press.

The Federal Public Ministry, the Public Ministry of Labor and the Federal Court of Auditors opened investigations into the case.

According to the MPT, the first complaint of sexual harassment against the former president of Caixa took place in July 2019, when Guimarães had only been in office for six months. But, according to prosecutors, the company has not taken any steps to investigate the complaint.

Due to the alleged omission, the MPT asked the Caixa Econômica Federal to be sentenced in the amount of R$ 305 million.

The prosecutors also requested that the Justice order that Caixa refrain from practicing or allowing the practice of any acts that imply retaliation against people who use the internal whistleblower channel or who have participated as a witness in an investigation by the Public Ministry or other supervisory bodies.