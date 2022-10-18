Caixa pays aid of R$ 1 thousand this Tuesday (18); see who gets

According to Caixa, the next installments of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers are scheduled for November 19 and December 10.

Caixa Econômica Federal will pay the BEm Truck Driver and BEm Taxi driver this Tuesday (18), after the Federal Government anticipates the benefit payment schedule. The fourth installment of the aid will be R$ 1 thousand to the beneficiaries.

According to Caixa, the next installments of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers are scheduled for November 19 and December 10. The payment of the benefit started in August of this year.

calendar advance

The aid calendar provided for the payment of the fourth installment of benefits on October 22. However, the date was brought forward to this Tuesday (18).

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP), responsible for the payments, the advance is intended to allow the release of an extra installment to taxi drivers. Check the new dates for the payment of the next installments.

4th installment – 10/18/2022;

5th installment – 11/19/2022;

6th installment – 12/10/2022.

Truck Driver Assistance

The Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Trucker) has already been made available to 360,712 truck drivers since the beginning of payment, in August of this year. The amount of resources allocated to the benefit was R$ 1.03 billion.

Truck drivers interested in receiving the payment of the aid need to make a self-declaration. For the fourth installment, the deadline ended on the 7th. The deadline to present proof for the fifth installment is November 7th.

The aid is intended for autonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). To receive the benefit, you must have an active National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

Truck drivers can contact the Alô Trabalho Customer Service through the number 158 to ask questions about the benefit.

Taxi Assistance

The Taxi Driver Benefit has already served 297,224 taxi drivers, reaching a value of R$ 877.3 million considering the three lots paid since August this year. In the case of taxi drivers, it is not necessary to take any action to guarantee the assistance.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the information must be provided by city halls. Dataprev analyzes the registered data to define which professionals are eligible to receive the aid. Payment is made in a digital social savings account that can be used through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS).

