Caixa vice president who embarrassed employees resigns

Caixa Econômica Federal accepted the resignation of the vice president of Technology and Digital, Claudio Salituro. In a statement to investors released yesterday, the company says the request was for “personal reasons”. In July, a report by the site Metropolis showed videos made by the saliture in which he curses and embarrasses bank servers.

“Caixa thanks Mr. Claudio Salituro for his relevant contributions, professionalism and dedication, and wishes him success in his new challenges,” the bank said.

Caixa has twelve vice-presidencies, which make up the bank’s executive board.

At least three other vice presidents have been removed since June this year, when allegations of moral and sexual harassment against Pedro Guimarães, who was president of the state-owned company, emerged. He was replaced by economist Daniella Marques consent.

Vice cursed bank servers

In one of the recordings published by Metropoles, Salituro asks why an employee was “hiding” in a sector where he didn’t work. “What are you doing here? Why were you hiding here? You probably live close by, right?”, he asked.

When addressing another server, he reinforces the question: “Do you live near here?”. “No, not even close,” replies the clerk. “You have to put an end to this little thing here”, replies the deputy.

In the audio, Salituro complains about an orientation that two of his employees had not understood, according to the recording. “Do I have a Portuguese problem?”, he asks. Employees try to talk to the boss, but are interrupted afterwards.

Harassment in the Box. The cases reported by Caixa employees against Pedro Guimarães include unauthorized intimate touches, inappropriate approaches and incompatible invitations to the employment relationship. In June, when the cases were made public, the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) announced that it would investigate the allegations. The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) also asked control bodies to open an investigation.

After the allegations, Guimarães said during a Caixa event that he has “a whole life guided by ethics” and pride in how he behaved throughout his life.

Before, he had already been investigated in an internal administrative process at Caixa in 2019 on suspicion of involvement with an employee. At the end of 2021, Guimarães was the subject of controversy for having put employees to do push-ups during an end-of-year event for the institution’s managers.