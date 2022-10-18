“Caminho ao vivo”: Juliette will release audiovisual of her debut show

Calling all cacti! If it was a surprise you wanted, the Juliette delivered. On the morning of this Wednesday (27), the singer announced that will be released on all digital platformsthe recordings of his tour debut show “Way”. In addition, she released exclusively to the POPlinethe cover of the project.

Juliette it’s a phenomenon! The winner of Big Brother Brazil in 2021 he debuted on stage with his own show in March of this year, to celebrate the beginning of your music career. the tour “Way” it was the kick-off and consolidated itself as a success. Some dates were made available around the country, but not all cacti were able to honor.

The debut super show took place in Rio de Janeiro, on March 23, with a packed space. Thinking about that, this Thursday, July 28th at 9pmfans who could not be present or who want to relive this special moment will have access to the audio of the songs and the footage of the performance of Juliette on the Rio stage.

The audiovisual will be made available in full on the artist’s official YouTube channel and the tracks on streaming music platforms. The repertoire will feature the greatest hits from the debut EP by Juliettelike the hits: “Bença”, “Vixe Que Gostoso” and “Mara Difference”and with reinterpretations of classics, such as “Bixinho”, “Various Complaints” and “Tropicana”.

For the anxious on duty, Juliette released exclusively to POPline Portalthe official cover of his new audiovisual project “Live Path”. Check out: