Cara Delevigne looks good after being seen in a worrying state

Actress and model Cara Delevingne made a new public appearance on Monday where she appears to be healthier, after a string of appearances over the last month that led her family to consider intervention. Cara attended the Fremantle Photocall event at Mipcom, the world’s largest television and entertainment marketplace, in Cannes, France.

In September, the model appeared at an airport in Los Angeles barefoot and visibly bewildered, in the United States. After what happened, a close friend of Cara, in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun, said: “This situation has been going on for a few weeks now and now Cara’s family is involved. We’re talking about doing some kind of intervention.” Cara’s family, her parents, property developer Charles Delevingne and Pandora live in England, alongside her three brothers.

At the time, the model would be late for a flight on the rapper Jay-Z’s private plane, the artist who was at the airport with her dog, Alfie, were seen leaving the plane 45 minutes later. Upon returning to the track, Cara dropped her cell phone several times on the floor while talking on it.

In the photos taken by paparazzi, it is possible to see the artist with messy hair, wearing jogger pants, a Britney Spears blouse and no shoes.

Cara Delevingne is seen bewildered at the airport, next to her dog Alfie (Reproduction/Page Six)

Recently, Cara, along with fellow actress Margot Robbie, got into trouble in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as they were leaving a restaurant. According to the website TMZ, the actresses were approached by paparazzi when trying to get into a vehicle called by an app.

The paparazzi, called Pedro Orquera, would have invaded the space of the famous in an aggressive way, scaring the driver, who tried to leave the place with Margot Robbie partially out of the car. Upon realizing the departure, Margot jumped out of the vehicle, at that moment, men who accompanied the famous would have started on top of the photographers.

The men, who were friends of the artists, were detained by the police after the assaults against the photographers, however, the charges they faced were not clarified. TMZ released photos of the paparazzi who allegedly suffered head injuries and broken an arm.

Featured photo: Cara Delevingne (Reproduction/Valery Hache/AFP)