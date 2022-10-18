Cara Delevigne poses on the red carpet after troubling public appearances – Who

+



Cara Delevingne made her first public appearance on a red carpet after a controversy over images in which she appeared with messy hair and acting bewildered at an airport in the United States, and then involved in a controversy with assaulting a paparazzo.

The 30-year-old model took part in the Fremantle Photocall as part of MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes on Monday night (17), where she appeared physically fit.

In early September, Cara was seen at an airport in the United States, barefoot, with messy hair and acting bewildered. On the occasion, the star’s family Paper cities even planned to make an intervention after seeing the state of the actress, according to the daily mail.

The barefoot, frail and nervous model was filmed walking down the runway with her dog in tow while smoking cigarettes nonstop and dropping her phone several times.

Delevingne’s friend Margot Robbie was photographed days later crying out of her West Hollywood home and, according to international media, she and the model’s friends were “desperate” for her to seek help.

Sources told TMZ that Delevingne’s loved ones — including her “Suicide Squad” co-star — were worried out of fear that she was struggling with a combination of mental health issues and substance abuse.

Delevingne has not confirmed whether she is struggling with addiction and has only confessed to having been involved with drugs in the past.