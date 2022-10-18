Cara Delevigne poses on the red carpet after troubling public appearances

Per

Recently, the model’s family and friends were worried after photos of her were released with her hair messed up and acting in a bewildered way. Photo: reproduction Recently, the model’s family and friends were worried after photos of her were released with her hair messed up and acting in a bewildered way.

Cara Delevingne made her first public appearance on a red carpet after a controversy over images in which she appeared with messy hair and acting bewildered at an airport in the United States, and then involved in a controversy with assaulting a paparazzo.

In early September, Cara was seen at an airport in the United States, barefoot, with messy hair and bewildered. At the time, the family of the star of Paper Towns even planned to make an intervention after seeing the condition of the actress, according to the Daily Mail.

The model was barefoot, frail and nervous, and was filmed walking down the runway with her dog in tow while smoking cigarettes nonstop and dropping her phone several times.

Delevingne’s friend Margot Robbie was photographed days later crying out of her West Hollywood home and, according to international media, she and the model’s friends were “desperate” for her to seek help.

Sources told TMZ that Delevingne’s loved ones — including her Suicide Squad co-star — were worried out of fear that she was struggling with a combination of mental health issues and substance abuse.

