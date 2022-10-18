Cara Delevingne discovers herself in masturbation class

Dear Delevingne will host the series Planet Sexfrom Hulu, which dive into the world of sex and your account personal journey with sexuality. In some moments of the attraction, the model and actress made discoveries that not even she imagined. One of them was in a differentiated seminarabout masturbation, which left her slightly scared.

“I entered the masturbation seminar thinking it would be a classroom and I would have a notepad, and instead it was a pink leather gym mat on the floor with six people saying, ‘Well, take off your panties. This is the lubricant,’” Cara explained in an interview with Variety.

“I didn’t realize that I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty, young, cool girl who likes anything, but I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do it.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

Despite the most impactful moment, Cara Delevingne revealed that she was completely open to having new and different experiences in the documentary. “I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ because all the days were different. I’m used to being a chameleon, but this was absurd. one day you will draw your blood while having an orgasmthe next day you go to a porn library“, said.

Cara even opened up the game about the personal transformations he faced after filming Planet Sex. “I feel like I needed that in my life, honestly,” she said.

“Maybe not do that on camera — I mean, that was something I wanted to do for other people, but for me, I’ve grown a lot. I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while before recording and it made me realize again how much I needed to fix certain things in my life and move on. I really grew up a lot.”

Planet Sex premieres on November 29 in the United States, exclusively on Hulu. There is still no forecast for the documentary series to arrive in Brazil.