Cara Delevingne resurfaces stunning at event after worrying fans and friends over health issues – Monet

Actress and model Cara Delevingne at an event in the French city of Cannes (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress and model Cara Delevingne resurfaced stunning in one of her first public appearances after worrying fans and friends over her health issues. The 30-year-old celebrity was one of the guests at the current edition of MIPCOM, a multimedia production event held annually in the French city of Cannes.

Delevingne attended the event in a black heel and dress. She struck several poses while being snapped by photographers covering the red carpet.

At the end of last month Delevingne made an unexpected public appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2022, launching Cara Loves Karl, a collection in partnership between her and the fashion house Chanel honoring the designer Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019). She had missed the collection’s launch event at New York Fashion Week the week before.

Delevingne’s trips to both events come after she worried fans, friends and family over public erratic behavior. In early September, the international press reported that the actress’ family was planning an intervention so that she could deal with her drug-related and mental health problems.

A few days later, attention was drawn to an act of actress Margot Robbie leaving Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood in tears. In late September, Cara updated her Twitter account with a message directed to her fans: “Thank you all for your effort and support.”