Celebrate zac efron’s birthday on combo+

Next Tuesday, October 18, actor Zac Efron turns 35! Considered one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, Efron proved to be more than just a pretty face, showing his talent in various productions, from musicals and comedies to dramas. And to celebrate the birthday of this great artist, Combo+ has selected the productions with the actor available on Disney+ and Star+. Check out!

Neighbors (2014)

Available on Star+

Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne) have just moved into a new house, along with their newborn son. Apparently it’s the perfect place to start a family, but soon the couple realize that looks can be deceiving. Especially when one of the neighbors is Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron), who leads the surrounding youths in their troubles. In addition to “Neighbors”, the sequel “Neighbors 2” is also available on Star+.

High School Musical (2008)

Exclusively available on Disney+

Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) is a popular kid, while Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Anne Hudgens) is a studious young woman. During the holidays, they discover, in a karaoke contest, that they are passionate about singing and that they have an interest in each other. They meet again at the beginning of classes, as by coincidence Gabriella was enrolled exactly in Troy’s class. When auditions for the school musical begin, they meet again, this time in a battle for the leading roles in the production. The “High School Musical 2” and “High School Musical 3: Graduation Year” movies are also available exclusively on Disney+.

The Bridehunters (2016)

Exclusively available on Star+

Brothers Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) have a reputation for ruining family parties. Knowing this, his sister, who is on a date, decides that they will only go to the wedding if they find partners who control them. After placing an ad online, two dream girls (Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza) show up. What they don’t even suspect is that the two are their female selves – doing everything they can to stay classy and win a free trip to Hawaii.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Exclusively available on Disney+

From humble origins and since childhood dreaming of a magical world, PT Barnum (Hugh Jackman) defies social barriers by marrying his father’s boss’s daughter and kick-starts the realization of his greatest desire by opening a kind of museum of curiosities. . The venture fails, but he soon envisions a daring way out: producing a major show starring freaks, frauds, weirdos and rejects of all kinds. In the production, Zac Efron gives life to Phillip Carlyle, who strikes up a romance with the trapeze artist Anne (Zendaya).

The Beach Bum (2019)

Exclusively available on Star+

Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious, cunning and also kind man, lives by his own rules. Abusing parties, drugs and women, he uses his own journey as inspiration to write a fictional diary of sorts, which he believes will be the next big literary success. In the film, Efron plays the character Flicker.