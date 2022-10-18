Cell phone charger standardization idea can make people’s lives a lot easier

Each brand of cell phone and depending on the type of cell phone, has a specific charger. Due to the fact that chargers are different, often your cell phone may be discharging and you have no way to solve this impasse. The standardization of cell phone chargers comes with the aim of facilitating the resolution of this, making everyone have the same charger version. In today’s article, we are going to talk a little more about the standardized chargerso check it out.

Standard charger in Brazil

This idea of ​​standardizing cell phone chargers was approved in the European Union. It was proposed 10 years ago, however, it faced great resistance from Apple. This rule aims to facilitate the resolution of impasses as mentioned above, in addition to resolving impasses related to the commercialization of fake products and commercial exchanges.

Popular brands like Xiaomi and Samsung already support the Android system and, therefore, such a rule would not affect them directly. In the case of Apple, the company will have to invest in the creation of other inputs, capable of accepting USB Type-C adapters, since it uses its own input, called Lightning. According to information from Apple’s internal sources, the company plans to ditch its own entry in the upcoming iPhone 15.

How are countries receiving the new standard charger?

This standard has been accepted in several countries, including Brazil. The National Telephony Agency (Anatel) accepted the proposal and will participate in this change in the regularization of cell phone chargers. Therefore, this change will contribute to the fact that all mobile phone devices sold in the country will have to come with this type of USB type C input. It is worth mentioning that any country that does not want to adapt to this change will probably have difficulties in receiving modern cell phones. , thus affecting its international business.

According to the rules of this universal charger model, cell phone manufacturers have 2 years to adapt to this change and market only devices that have a USB Type-C port.

Such a measure will help in the economy, since the individual will not need to change the charger if he changes the cell phone brand and will also reduce the electronic waste generated in this situation of discarding the charger.