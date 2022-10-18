Central Bank will change PIX rules; see how it will be

O central bank informed that the number of keys registered in the PIX is already twice the Brazilian population. In July of this year, the instant transfer system had more than 470 million keys.

However, with the aim of optimizing the system and offering improvements and security to users, the Central Bank recently announced that it will make some changes to the PIX rules.

PIX rules will be changed

According to the BC, the changes should be announced soon. The purpose of activating new rules is to provide even more security to system users, in order to prevent fraud and leakage of personal information.

One of the changes to be made is the increase in the responsibility of financial institutions in cases of data leakage from PIX users. In addition, a specific tag will be created for notifications of fraud or in cases of suspicion in payments.

Also, some changes in the Special Return Mechanism (MED) have been studied. This is because the objective is to expedite the return of values ​​to victims of scams or errors in transfer operations.

However, it is important to point out that, according to BC data, the average number of frauds in the PIX is still considered low, currently being 0.007%. In this way, changes will be made as a form of prevention.

So far, there is no information as to when the new rules will be announced. However, according to the BC, the expectation is that they will be implemented by the end of this year.

Will transactions be billed?

O pix, since it was launched, has become one of the main means of payment in Brazil. This is due to the technology and speed of the tool, which makes bank transfers in seconds.

Another factor that justifies the success of Pix is ​​its gratuitousness, which may be threatened, according to outside discussions. Many people believe that the service will soon be paid for. is this really true?

Will operations via Pix begin to be paid?

Amid so many rumors, the orientation is to take it easy. So far, the Federal government did not disclose anything about a possible charge on transfers using Pix for individual customers.

In practice, the plans don’t even come close. This is because the intention is always to improve the system and bring more advantages to the users of the tool created by Central Bank (BC).

So the millions of people who use Pix today shouldn’t worry that it won’t be free anymore. In addition, the purpose of the Federal Government is to further increase the number of people who use the tool.

On the other hand, in the case of legal entities, if they are not registered as MEI, fees may be charged. Both the sending and receiving of amounts may be taxed, however, not by the BC, but by the institution responsible for the operation.