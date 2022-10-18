CFM sees no market for supersonic engine and Boom has fewer and fewer options

Image: Boom Supersonic





Although the ALTA Forum, which takes place in Buenos Aires, focuses on the region and generates news about the Latin American reach, a conference by the engine manufacturer CFM, held as part of the event, gave rise to an issue that far exceeds that limit. .

As Aviacionline reports, the manufacturer has provided an overview of its ongoing projects, but has not avoided the big question running through the industry: Boom is still looking for someone to build an engine for its Overture supersonic aircraft, and so far has had no luck. . Rolls Royce, GE, Pratt & Whitney and Safran preferred to move out of development and focus on subsonic projects, with a defined and broad market.

With all these builders declined, would CFM finally be the chosen one – or the only one – that would support development? The answer won’t surprise you: no.

“CFM’s current vision is to develop an engine that improves emissions and performance compared to current engines. This requires a big investment. Is there a market for supersonic engines that warrants committing to some of these features? Perhaps”said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM.





“But we are committed to the RISE initiative, and we don’t see a significant market for an engine that targets a very narrow potential niche”, was Méheust’s response, leaving Boom with virtually no chance of getting a power plant for its plane, without even getting into the aggressive — at this point. near-impossible—schedule that puts Overture into service in 2029.

CFM is focused on supporting its LEAP engines, CFM56 and its extensive services division for existing customers, in addition to the two major projects derived from its RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) initiative: the Open Fan and the Hydrogen demonstrator.

Between the Open Fan and hydrogen propulsion there is a 10-year leap, as the Open Fan is expected to complete its testing in the second half of this decade and the hydrogen system will do so in the mid-1930s.



