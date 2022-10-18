China market has slight drop during congress; Hong Kong index tracks global gains

Reutersi Reuters – https://istoe.com.br/author/reuters/ 10/18/2022 – 7:31 Share

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, on a day of volatility as state-owned companies took steps to stabilize markets amid the ongoing Communist Party congress.

At the same time, the postponement of the release of economic data has increased uncertainty in the market.

Hong Kong stocks, meanwhile, rose for a third straight session, following global markets as the turnaround in British fiscal policy improved investor sentiment.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 0.21%, after having risen 0.6% on the day, while the Shanghai index fell 0.13%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.82%.

Investors are watching the results of China’s leadership reshuffle, which will be released over the weekend after the Communist Party Congress.

China postponed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week amid the congress, including third-quarter GDP figures.

“The delay suggests that the government believes the 20th Party Congress is the most important thing happening in China right now, and would like to avoid further information flows that could create mixed messages,” ING analysts said in a note.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 1.42% to 27,156 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.82% to 16,914 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.13% to 3,080 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.21% to 3,838 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.36%, at 2,249 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 1.22% to 13,124 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.34% to 3,025 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 1.72% to 6,779 points.

