Chromecast 4K with Google TV, from two years ago, finally receives Android TV 12 – Tecnoblog

It took a while, but Chromecast 4K owners with Google TV will finally be able to make use of Android TV version 12. The 722 MB update is now available for the gadget launched in 2020, however, it adds few impactful new features. Chief among them is a new feature that should help the streaming dongle match the frame rate of the displayed content.

