Chromecast 4K with Google TV, from two years ago, finally receives Android TV 12 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

It took a while, but Chromecast 4K owners with Google TV will finally be able to make use of Android TV version 12. The 722 MB update is now available for the gadget launched in 2020, however, it adds few impactful new features. Chief among them is a new feature that should help the streaming dongle match the frame rate of the displayed content.

Chromecast (Image: Disclosure / Google)

Arriving shortly after the announcement of the cheapest version of Chromecast, which also comes with Android 12 in the package, the update was not long overdue. So, in addition to the tool to improve the amount of frames on the screen, the update offers new controls for surround sound and HDR formats.

If the user wants more privacy while enjoying the device, it is now possible to block access to the microphone and camera in the applications. That way, people who like to leave a webcam connected to the streaming dongle can control the usage however they want.

It is worth noting that there are not many changes, but they are welcome, even more so on a two-year-old device.

To update your Chromecast 4K with Google TV, just follow these steps:

Open your profile in the upper right corner of the screen; Click on “settings”; Choose the “system” option; Click on “about”; Finally, select “system update”.

If you want to know every detail of the update released in October 2022 for Google’s streaming gadget, just check it out below:

Updates Android TV operating system from version 10 to 12;

Additions to user settings allow control of HDR format and surround sound;

Feature to match the number of frames allows switching between refresh rates;

Increased security and privacy;

New option allows enabling and disabling camera and microphone access for all apps;

Android Security Level is updated to July 2022;

Performance improvements and miscellaneous bug fixes.

Apparently, you need to unpair the voice remote from the smartphone and then pair it again through the Chromecast settings. Only then to be able to use this function after the update.

With information: 9toGoogle.