CineMaterna session shows A Mulher-Ki this Tuesday

With an environment adapted for a special session for mothers with their babies, CineMaterna shows the film A Mulher-Rei, this Tuesday (18). The screening will be at the cinema located at Shopping Campo Grande, at 2:10 pm. Dads can also accompany and the first 10 moms with babies up to 18 months are free to participate in the session.

The film, The Woman King is a memorable story of Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen. Inspired by real events, The King Woman follows the thrilling epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winning actress Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy the way of life. from them. Some things are worth the fight.

With parking for baby strollers, a pleasant air-conditioned room for the baby not to feel cold, light on slightly so mothers can move around the room safely during the session. CineMaterna sessions are equipped with changing tables inside the movie theater so mothers don’t have to go out during the movie to change the baby. It has an area with an EVA mat for those who are already crawling or walking.

CineMaterna goes far beyond just watching a movie. It is a tour for mothers who are often confined at home at this stage when babies are small, in addition to providing a meeting with other women who go through the same afflictions and learning, guaranteeing moments of relaxation and joy.

The films are chosen by the mothers by voting in a poll at cinematerna.org.br, always one week before each screening.